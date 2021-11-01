Treasury Direct: bond rates open the 2nd without direction

SAO PAULO – This Monday’s session (1st) is marked by repercussions around the Focus Bulletin, released today by the Central Bank, which raised the IPCA projection to 9.17% and Selic to 9.25% in 2021.

The report also shows an increase in the projection for the basic interest rate, the Selic, to 9.25% from a previous forecast of 8.75%. For 2022, the Focus Bulletin projection increased to 10.25% per year.

With the uncertain scenario, the market for government bonds traded via Direct Treasure it goes without a right direction.

Among the inflation-linked papers, in the 9:41 am update, the real return paid by the Treasury IPCA+ maturing in 2055 declined (slightly). The current rate is 5.44%, against 5.48% on Friday (29).

Meanwhile, the interest paid by the Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2024 increased to 12.33% per year, against 12.26% in the previous session, on Friday.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Monday morning (1):

PEC of Precatório, Brazil Aid and Spending Ceiling

The Ministry of Economy does not have a plan B to enable Brazil Aid with a minimum benefit of R$ 400 per family, said on Friday the new Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, adding that, without the PEC dos Precatórios, the increase of the new Bolsa Família this year can only be done to restore inflation.

The PEC has suffered resistance in the Chamber of Deputies, where it has not yet been voted on in plenary. To be enacted, it needs to be appreciated in two rounds, both in the House and in the Senate. Given this scenario, parliamentarians have aired the possibility of a new calamity decree being issued, which would make room for extraordinary expenses to be paid outside the spending ceiling, an expedient that was used during the pandemic. The possibility has already been ruled out by Colnago.

truck drivers strike

Protests called by truck drivers for this Monday did not block federal roads, according to information from the Ministry of Infrastructure released this morning, after police used shock bombs during the night to disperse protesters near the Port of Santos.

Truck drivers ask for changes in Petrobras’ pricing policy; diesel price reduction; the minimum freight floor; the return of special retirement with 25 years of contribution.

COP26 and G20

President Jair Bolsonaro, criticized for his positions on the climate and who had been a lone figure in the G-20, met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who approached him during a dinner Saturday.

Bolsonaro and Merkel had an exceptionally open conversation that turned into a friendly and relevant chat between two leaders with very different worldviews, according to two officials who witnessed the scene, reported the Bloomberg.

On Friday (29), the vice president, retired General Hamilton Mourão, had admitted that Bolsonaro will not go to the COP26 leaders because of the criticism he would receive in relation to the Amazon. Started on Sunday, the event deals with the climate crisis caused by carbon emissions and global warming. The burning and deterioration of the forest are among the main factors driving Brazilian emissions.

The climate issue has become a central theme of social, environmental and corporate governance (ESG) in the corporate and financial world, and the COP agenda will have the participation of Brazilian entrepreneurs in order to balance the country’s negative image, says the newspaper’s cover story State of São Paulo.

Covid, Vaccination and CPI

On Sunday (31), the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 311, a drop of 3% from the level of 14 days before, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm. Another important fact: reached 154,715,794 the number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 72.53% of the population.

The second dose or the single dose vaccine was given to 117,079,004 people, or 54.88% of the population, and the booster dose was given to 8,603,523 people.

Still on vaccination: an expert panel approved a recommendation to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize the use of the Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 in the United States, saying the benefits of immunization outweigh the risks.

Here, on Wednesday, Pfizer said it will ask the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for authorization to apply in Brazil the vaccine against Covid-19 developed by the laboratory with partner BioNTech in children aged 5 to 11 years.

On Friday, the agency reported that the five directors of Anvisa received death threats sent by email if they authorize the use of vaccines against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old. “Given the seriousness of the fact, Anvisa informs that it immediately officiated to the police authorities and the Public Ministry, at the Federal, State and District levels, among others, to adopt the appropriate measures,” said the health agency in a statement.

In addition, in an order on Thursday night, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, determined the assessment of the final report of the CPI of the Senate Covid as factual news, a kind of preliminary investigation and first step for the body to be able to investigate the conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) and other authorities with special jurisdiction who had requests for indictments suggested by the CPI.

