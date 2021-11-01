Treasury Direct profitability drops to 16% in October

In 30 days, up to October 28, eight of the 10 securities available for purchase at Tesouro Direto had negative returns. The falls reached 16.42% in the period. In January until now, all that were available to investors since the beginning of the year suffered losses that reached 34.77% – the case of the IPCA+ Treasury with maturity in 2045.

The bad result, however, only impacts investors who sold the papers before the maturity date. Faced with so much instability, is it time to invest more or is it better to wait? See below what the experts heard by the UOL and understand why profitability is falling.

What is happening with Treasury Direct?

marilia Sources, founding partner gives Nord Research, explains that Tesouro Direto has been showing a strong rise in bond rates over the course of this year, mainly prefixed and linked to inflation.

“The rates have gone up. This means that fixed rate and inflation-linked bonds have a negative mark-to-market, that is, they give a loss. As a result, those who bought these bonds at the beginning of the year and want to sell them today will have a loss, receiving less than The amount invested. In October this was accentuated, because the market rates themselves rose a lot due to a fiscal fear, of easing the spending ceiling,” says Marília.

Mark-to-market is the daily update of prices, up or down, of fixed income securities (such as Treasury Selic) and variable income products, such as funds of funds. In other words, it is the price that the investor would get if he sold his asset today.

In practice, given the internal instability and the projection of higher returns in the near future, the market is paying less for bonds today.

“Except for the Treasury Selic, virtually all bonds are suffering devaluations in 2021. In October, the movement was quite negative, especially after the government’s threat to pierce the spending ceiling,” says Vinicius Romano, fixed income specialist at suno Research.

Bruno Martins, Fixed Income and Private Credit manager at Warren asset, explains the effects of the economic moment on government bonds. In the 2045 IPCA Treasury, for example, the devaluation of October represents approximately one third of the losses for the entire year.

“In other words, October is being a terrible month, within a bad year for investing in the longest bonds of the Treasury Direct. This is a direct consequence of the continuous advance of inflation in the country, boosted by the loss of fiscal credibility that we are experiencing. in other words, the Brazilian government is losing credibility with investors,” he says.

Look at the October losses considering only the bonds available for purchase. Profitability is from the last 30 days, until October 28th.

Prefixed Treasury 2024: -5.12%

Prefixed Treasury 2026: -6.81%

Pre-fixed treasury half-yearly interest 2031: -6.04%

treasure Selic 2024: +0.59%

treasure Selic 2027: +0.58%

Treasure IPCA+ 2026: -3.78%

Treasure IPCA+ 2035: -9.24%

Treasure IPCA+ 2045: -16.42%

IPCA Treasury + 2040 semiannual interest: -7.69%

IPCA Treasury + 2055 semiannual interest: -9.91%

Is it still worth investing in Tesouro Direto?

For the experts heard by UOL, Tesouro Direto, in particular the options linked to the Selic (basic interest rate) and the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), present good prospects for those who want to have part of their investments in fixed income.

As Daniel Xavier, coordinator of Banco ABC Brasil’s economic department explains, fixed income, like government bonds, which came from a low level of attractiveness, gained a new perspective with the projection of a rise in the Selic and inflation. Today, the interest rate is at 7.75% per annum. Given this scenario, the titles linked to the Selic and the IPCA are more suitable, evaluates Xavier.

“Fixed income becomes more attractive in a more volatile economic environment, such as what you see now. With this projection of continued high prices Selic, post-fixed investments in Selic they are attractive. Those who think more about the long term can opt for bonds linked to the IPCA+”, says Xavier.

The choice between one security and another will depend on the investor’s horizon. Those who want to protect themselves from inflation and have a long-term vision can opt, for example, for bonds maturing from 2035 (with an option for semiannual interest). For those with short-term goals or setting up the emergency reserve, the Treasury Selic is a good option.

“I would opt for bonds linked to the IPCA, as inflation should remain high. The bond linked to the Selic it is also a good option as long as interest rates continue to rise. When you get close to the end of the high cycle of Selic it may be worth including investments in fixed-rate Treasury Direct,” says Luís baron, responsible for the area of Wealth Management gives Galapagos Capital.

Long-term bonds may suffer more from uncertainties

To the Fixed Income Specialist at suno Research, for the time being, it is better to avoid long-term bonds due to the uncertainties we are experiencing in terms of inflation and fiscal.

Investors without an emergency reserve and who intend to use the money in the short term must flee from risks and invest in the Treasury Selic 2024 — The bond reflects the low sensitivity to interest rate variations, according to the Warren executive. The treasure Selic 2027, complete, is more sensitive than the 2024 maturity, for example.

For those who do not need the resource in the short and medium term, the suggestion made by Martins, from Warren, is the IPCA 2026 Treasury.

“In general, we have a public bond paying something close to 5.5% per year, in addition to inflation, which guarantees a gain in purchasing power for the investor.) In other words, it is the best investment we see for the cloudy scenario that we are seeing ahead,” he says.

Whichever type of government bond you choose, the best thing to do is to avoid trading it ahead of time.

“The decision to sell or not a security before maturity must be analyzed on a case-by-case basis. This is one of the reasons we always indicate that the investor has an investment adviser with him to assist him”, says Martins.