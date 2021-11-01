Trend in social media makes people write ‘magic numbers’ on their bodies after health, wealth and sex

Take a blue pen and write the sequence of numbers 4812412 on your belly. What will happen? You will probably have to rub alcohol in to remove the ink. However, for many internet users, this simple procedure is able to make the person lose weight. The strategy became a rage on TikTok after a post by Benjamin Hanz. He used a purple pen to write 5594283 in the neck, in order to have better skin, as I was suffering from acne.

There are several strings associated with “magical effects” that would be produced by writing the numeric codes on specific parts of the body. The combination of numbers and color would be able, for example, to provide sex, friends, wealth, health and even hair growth.

The sequences used in this online trend were created by the mathematician Grigory Petrovich Grabovoi, who claimed to be able to end death, cure cancer and AIDS and teleport. He called himself the second Jesus. The numbers were devised by the Kazakh based on a form of pseudoscience called radionics. By his theory, all people and their bodies share an electromagnetic field. the such numerical combinations would act as codes to distort energy and change the course of the universe.

Benjamin Hanz wrote 5594283 on his neck, with the aim of having better skin Photo: Reproduction/TikTok

To get results, followers should mentalize the combinations or write them down somewhere. It would help to vocalize the numbers several times a day. Some choose to scribble in the palm of their hand, making the code very accessible throughout the day. There are those who write the sequences on the entrances to their houses: doors and windows.

Kazakh theory is based on the “power” of numbers:

1 – Beginning of all things (linked to the beginning of the Universe, the most basic of humanity)

2 – Fulfillment of wishes

3 – Achieve goals

4 – Realization with the external world (relationship with the world and with the people around us)

5 – Valuing yourself (self-esteem)

6 – Importance of its principles (ethics and behavior)

7 – Development in connections (affection relationships)

8 – Structuring your life (the small “miracles” of everyday life)

9 – Connection and connection with God

0 – Transformation (on transformations of your life, in the sense of moving to other things, other cycles)

Grigory Petrovich Grabovoi Photo: Disclosure

From this table, which would provide hidden connections, Grabovoi, founder of the religious movement “Teachings of universal salvation and harmonious development”, created combinations that would be able to generate real benefits. TikTok has reread its theory, adding colors.

Born in 1963, the mathematician was sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud. He had promised the parents of the victims in the 2004 Beslan school massacre (Russia) that would be able to resurrect your children. The charlatan only took money from the suffering families. In 2008, he was sentenced to 8 years of detention in a penal colony in Russia for the practice of financial pyramiding with his followers.