TSE selects “hackers” to test the security of voting machines

Eleven months before the 2022 elections, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) selected 29 proposals from experts in information technology and security to test the electronic voting machines and strengthen the electoral system.

Ten individual investigators and five groups had their proposals approved to participate in the Public Security Test (TPS) of the Electronic Voting System.

The purpose of “hackers” is to find weaknesses in the software and hardware of the electronic voting machine and related equipment. They will try to break into the system, identify problems and find adverse situations that can be improved before next year’s electoral contest.

In addition to the attempt to break into the voting and data transmission system, hackers will check whether it is possible to violate the confidentiality of the vote and analyze the decoding of electromagnetic signals from a distance.

There is also a project to verify the transparency and adequacy of the personal information protection policy in light of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) in the electronic voting system.

On Friday (10/29), all the deadlines for resources for the selection participants ended. The total number of “hackers” who will be part of the initiative will be released on November 9th.

The electronic ballot box has been under several attacks in relation to its credibility since the 2018 elections. The TSE has promoted massive campaigns to clarify the safety of the vote in order to counteract the “printed and auditable vote” movement and fake news a respect of the system.

On July 31, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), distorted facts to attack the electronic ballot box in a live at Palácio da Alvorada. This is one of the reasons why the country’s representative is the target of the Fake News Inquiry at the Supreme Court (STF).

In August, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), took the analysis of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) from the printed vote to the House’s plenary, but the proposal was rejected by the parliamentarians.

Improvement

The tests at the ballot boxes will take place on November 22nd and 26th, at the TSE headquarters, in Brasília. By May 2022, all possible repairs and improvement instruments will have been completed.

According to the Electoral Court, the TPS was created with the purpose of strengthening the reliability, transparency and security of the capture and counting of votes, in addition to providing improvements in the electoral process.

“The event seeks to identify vulnerabilities and failures related to violation of the integrity or anonymity of votes in an election, so that they can be corrected in time for the next election”, justifies the TSE in the TPS notices.

For the lawyer specializing in electoral law Francisco Emerenciano, the transparency test “is healthy”, at a time when the process has been questioned by politicians.

“The improvement of the system and the work of the TSE are essential to keep the electronic system as one of the best and safest in the world”, highlighted the lawyer.

162 hours of investigations

Provided for in TSE Resolution No. 23,444/2015, the TPS is a fixed event in the electoral calendar. Any Brazilian can present a plan to attack the electoral systems involved in generating media, voting, counting, transmitting and receiving files. The first edition took place in 2009 and, since then, four others have been held: 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

In the five events, the TSE computed 162 hours of investigations. 109 specialists have already participated in the TPS, who have carried out more than 60 plans to attack the internal and external components of the electronic voting machine.

During the test, those selected will have access to the internal and external components of the electronic voting system. This includes those used for generating media, counting, transmitting and receiving files.