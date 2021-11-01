Understand how sleeping badly hinders your weight loss process

Are you suffering from insomnia or sleeping little? Sleep deprivation is certainly the enemy of a healthy routine, especially when it comes to food. When we sleep, hormones responsible for the sensation of appetite and satiety are regulated (apart from the restorative functions, which are essential for well-being).

By resting, we allow muscle growth and protein synthesis to take place. According to experts, the average recommended number of hours of sleep for an adult should be eight hours, a value that changes from person to person and depends on the stage of life. Babies, for example, need to sleep 12 hours a day.

Recently, a study found: individuals who slept approximately four hours a night consumed up to 617 calories more than those who rested the ideal average of eight hours.

In addition to the increase in appetite, it was also observed that those who slept correctly performed better in physical activity than the sleep deprived group.

To make matters worse, insomnia also causes stress, due to the increased production of the hormone cortisol. In other words: a bad sleepless night brings dozens of damages to health, food, disposition and emotional.

Resting properly also promotes other benefits, such as better quality of life, weight maintenance, reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, and positive impacts on concentration.