Unimed Pelotas donates bicycles to Cras Trs Sales | General

The donation was gratefully received by the social worker and coordinator of Cras Trs Vendas, Josiane Ieque (Photo: Divulgao – DP)

In the child’s month Unimed pellets donated two children’s bicycles to the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) at Trs Vendas. The delivery was made at the Unit located in the Pestano neighborhood, in the North Zone of Pelotas, and the bicycles will be sent to the Community Center and to socially vulnerable children who are part of the project.

The donation was gratefully received by the social worker and coordinator of Cras Trs Vendas, Josiane Ieque. “It’s always great to be able to count on the support of Unimed Pelotas/RS, since we serve many families in social vulnerability and in need of help”, he says.

For the president of Unimed Pelotas/RS, Dr Rosana Souza van der Laan, this donation symbolizes and reinforces the cooperative’s partnership with Cras das Trs Vendas, which has existed for many years. “The cooperative knows that its role in society goes beyond its responsibility to provide quality healthcare, and that is why we are always supporting projects that provide care for those who need it most,” he says.

For the vice president of the cooperative, Dr Susane Klug Passos, a more human world can only be built through caring for people.