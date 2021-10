Protesters protest in the streets of Rome during the G20 this Saturday (30).| Photo: EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

This Saturday (30), thousands of people took part in two demonstrations in the streets of Rome, called by trade union organizations and groups of young environmentalists, to protest against the richest countries in the world gathered in the Italian capital for the G20 summit.

One of the marches was called by the COBAS union, leftist movements and workers from Alitalia and Whirlpool, and although around 5,000 people were expected, the number of participants was clearly lower, according to Italian police. Another protest was called by the Communist Party, which gathered hundreds of people in the Square of St. John Lateran in Rome, against the policy of the Italian government presided over by Mario Draghi.

“You the disease and we cure it”, “You the G20 and we the future”, are some of the posters opened at the demonstration of environmental workers, movements and young people in the initiative launched by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, “Friday for the Future ” or “Extinction Rebellion”. Protesters called for the elimination of patents on pharmaceuticals and the global vaccine law.