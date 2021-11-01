US closes deal to reduce China’s dependence on steel and aluminum imports

The United States and the European Union announced, this Sunday (31), the end of a dispute over tariffs on steel and aluminum, which started in 2018, and said they would try to work in the next two years towards a global agreement on sustainable steel and aluminum.

“The United States and the European Union have reached a major breakthrough that will address the existential threat of climate change while protecting American jobs and industry,” said US President Joe Biden.

Biden said the deal immediately removed EU steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the previous government, which will reduce costs for US consumers.

He said a carbon-based agreement between the European Union and the United States on trade in steel and aluminum would restrict access to US markets for “dirty” steel from countries like China and counteract steel dumping practices from other nations.

“I am pleased to announce that President Joe Biden and I have reached an agreement to suspend tariffs on steel and aluminum and work together on a new Global Sustainable Steel Agreement,” said European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, in a press statement in Biden’s company during the G20 leaders’ meeting in Rome.