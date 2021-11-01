US military jury calls for terrorist to receive mercy and criticizes torture: ‘source of shame’

GUANTANAMO, Cuba — Seven high-ranking US military personnel who sentenced a terrorist to 26 years in prison after hearing graphic descriptions of how he was tortured by the CIA wrote a letter urging the man to receive clemency. According to Navy and Army officials, the treatment Majid Khan has been subjected to is a “stain on the moral fiber” and a “source of shame” for the US.

Read more:Guantanamo prisoner gives the most detailed account of torture in secret CIA prison

The repudiation of torture by Khan, a Pakistani youth who grew up outside Baltimore, Maryland, before becoming an al-Qaeda messenger, came in the form of a two-page document written by hand by the president of the jury, a captain of the Navy. It was signed by seven of the eight panelists using their identification numbers.

The military was taken to Guantanamo last week to hear the evidence and decide on the length of Khan’s sentence, which should be 25 to 40 years. The deliberations began after the man spent more than two hours describing in detail the violence he was subjected to while in CIA prison networks abroad.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

A protester protests at the G-20 summit in Rome, Italy Photo: YARA NARDI / REUTERS The meeting of the leaders of the world’s greatest economic powers became a target for climate activists during the first day of meetings in Rome Photo: YARA NARDI / REUTERS Protesters defend concrete actions by world leaders to curb global warming Photo: TIZIANA FABI / AFP Activist from the Rebelião da Extinção group performs as world leaders gather to discuss the global economy Photo: YARA NARDI / REUTERS People take part in a protest against the G-20, the summit of world leaders Photo: TIZIANA FABI / AFP Activists from the US-based organization Avaaz participate in a protest against the G-20 Photo: TIZIANA FABI / AFP Poster says: “You give us no other choice” Photo: YARA NARDI / REUTERS “COP26 agreement, where are you?” questions protester Photo: TIZIANA FABI / AFP Presentation by the Rebelião da Extinção group this Saturday in Rome Photo: YARA NARDI / REUTERS Protesters hold a smoke bomb during a protest against the G-20 Photo: TIZIANA FABI / AFP A protester protests during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 30, 2021. REUTERS / Yara Nardi Photo: YARA NARDI / REUTERS People marching between the Pyramid of Cestius and the Circus Maximus in Rome, displaying a poster with the phrase: “I won’t stand by and watch” Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP Protesters took to the streets of the Italian capital to protest against world leaders and demand actions to reduce the effects of climate change on the world Photo: YARA NARDI / REUTERS Protesters protest during G-20 summit in Italy Photo: YARA NARDI / REUTERS “Stop patents, the vaccine is a global right, there is no profit in the pandemic” says poster carried by protesters Photo: TIZIANA FABI / AFP

“Khan has been subjected to physical and psychological abuse well beyond the improved interrogation techniques, which are closer to torture carried out by the most abusive regimes in modern history,” says the letter, which the New York Times had access to, addressed to the staff member. Pentagon in charge of the war tribunals, Colonel Jeffrey Wood.

The man reported drowning, forced feeding and other physical and sexual abuse he suffered during his period of detention between 2003 and 2006 in prisons abroad. He described humiliating moments of nudity with only a hood on his head, while his arms were chained in a way that made it impossible for him to sleep. He was also intentionally nearly drowned in ice-cold bathtubs.

no formal charge: Jailed 19 years, Yemeni tries to leave Guantanamo

‘Stain on moral fiber’

Khan’s case came to prominence after the release of a 2014 Senate Intelligence Committee study that said that after he refused to eat, his captors “injected” mashed lunch from his anus. The CIA called this rectal feedback. Khan called it rape.

Members of the military jury also responded to Khan’s report that, after his arrest in Pakistan in March 2003, he told security agents everything he knew. Still, “the more I cooperated, the more I was tortured”, which made him elaborate lies to try to satisfy those who interrogated him.

“This abuse had no practical value in terms of intelligence or any other tangible benefit to American interests,” the letter said. “On the contrary, it is a stain on America’s moral fiber; the treatment of Mr Khan at the hands of American personnel should be a source of shame to the government.”

From Guantanamo to the world: Story of former prisoner who was in US custody for 14 years becomes film

The agency declined to comment on Khan’s allegations, which were not disputed by prosecutors. The CIA said only that the detention and interrogation program in its network of overseas prisons ended in 2009.

Khan did not have access to lawyers or the Red Cross — an organization that, under the Geneva Conventions, a mark of international human rights, visits prisoners of war — until he was transferred to Guantanamo in September 2006. He pleaded guilty to terrorsimo in 2012, including handing over $50,000 from al-Qaeda to an allied group in Southeast Asia, the Jemaah Islamiyah.

The money was used to finance the attack on a hotel in Jakarta five months after his arrest. Eleven people died.

Know more

To the point Portugal: from success against the pandemic to political crisis



Lauro and Gabeira Government conspiracies involving minister Paulo Guedes



Malu is ON Deisy Ventura: Many crimes committed in the pandemic are yet to surface



CBN Panorama End of Bolsa Família; Bolsonaro at the G20 Summit; PIX incorporated into BC’s sharing system





‘Extraordinary Reprimand’

His sentence began to run from the time he pleaded guilty in 2012 — so his 26-year sentence would end in 2038. He did, however, have an agreement with the US government that the jury did not was aware: by collaborating with federal and military prosecutors in other processes, his sentence could be released as early as February 2022. The maximum limit is 2025.

The request for clemency, that is, to be exempt from serving the rest of his sentence, was accompanied by a criticism of the legal framework that allowed the man to be imprisoned without charge for nine years and without access to lawyers for four years . It was, the military said, “a complete disregard for the foundational concepts of the US Constitution” and “an affront to American values ​​and concepts of justice.”

Pressure: More than 70 Latin American personalities ask Biden to close Guantanamo

Civilian attorney Ian Moss, a retired military man who makes up Khan’s defense team, said the letter was an “extraordinary reprimand” from the jury. According to him, given the rank of the military who made up the panel, “it is evident that their careers were directly and probably personally impacted by the last two decades of war.”

At no time, however, did the military indicate that Khan’s treatment was illegal. They said, however, that he pleaded guilty, assumed responsibility for his actions, and “expressed remorse for the impact on victims and their families. Mercy, therefore, is recommended”.

The president of the jury, a naval captain, said in court that the group had decided to heed a request by Khan’s military lawyer, Michael Lyness, to consider writing a letter asking for clemency. This was the first time such a request has been made by a jury convened to settle the sentence of an inmate at Guantanamo.

The jury also empathized with the story of Khan, who radicalized after his mother’s death when he was 21, calling him “a vulnerable target” to be recruited by terrorist groups. The military also had access to nine letters in support of the man written by his father and brothers, US citizens living in the US, and his wife and daughter, who live in Pakistan.