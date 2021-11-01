Vaccination resumes from 7:30 am on this Monday – Capital

Twelve points will be open to serve the population on the first day of November

Resident being vaccinated against covid-19 in the Capital. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

After two days of suspension, the Capital resumes vaccination against covid-19, throughout the day, this Monday (1st). Twelve points will be open to serve the population, from 7:30 am.

The application of the booster continues among the elderly aged 60 and over, and health workers aged 18 and over, who also took the 2nd dose until July 1st. Immunosuppressed individuals aged 18 or over, who have taken the second dose for at least 28 days, can also take the 3rd dose of the immunizing agent.

1st and 2nd dose – The second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 will be destined for those who took Astrazeneca until the 28th of August; Pfizer until October 8th and Coronavac until October 7th. The first dose of covid-19 vaccine is available to all people ages 12 and older, at the locations referenced in the calendar.

See the locations – Vaccination will take place throughout the day, from 7:30 am to 5 pm, at health posts, at Albano Franco’s drive-thru and at Seleta.

Immunization – Since the start of immunization against covid-19 in the capital, 653,401 residents have taken the 1st dose of vaccines, which is equivalent to 72.11% of the population. Another 587,815 (64.87%) took both doses and 100,790 took the 3rd booster dose.

This last Saturday (30) and Sunday (31) there was no vaccination in the Capital due to the scheduled technical shutdown of the computational services of the Government of the State of Mato Grosso do Sul, on which the technological structure of the Municipality of Campo Grande is dependent.