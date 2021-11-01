Varginha: origin of weapons used by gang challenge for investigation – General

The explanation for the criminals’ weaponry may lie in the army barracks robberies (photo: PRF)

From where the weapons came from the arsenal of the criminal group of the new cangao that was caught in Varginha, to that of the PMMG and PRF, which resulted in the death of 26 bandits. The question is being asked by the Federal Police and the Civil Police, who will have to investigate the case and the origin of the weapons, largely for the exclusive use of the armed forces. Such weapons are not sold in the arms trade open to the public.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Flvio Santiago, head of the PM’s press office, the “war arsenal”. “The gang has a real arsenal of war, with rifles, .50 machine guns, explosives and bulletproof vests being seized, as well as several stolen vehicles. Several “miguelitos” were also collected (perforating objects made with twisted nails used to pierce the tires ). She has a high-energy anti-tank shell.”

It is known that in Brazil, the diversion of weapons and ammunition from police and army barracks to criminal faces, shooting clubs and militias has become routine.

There are many cases. The last of them took place in Vila Militar de Deodoro, in Rio de Janeiro, in January of this year. In addition, there are cases of soldiers and even police officers, such as a 52-year-old sergeant from Bahia, caught with three weapons exclusive to the armed forces, who would be passed on to drug dealers. He was arrested in the act, in May of last year, in Salvador.

In May 2019, an Army lieutenant and his wife were arrested in the act for diversion of weapons. There are at least 15 records of gun thefts in quartiles, the last of which was on September 22, when 20 rifles were discovered in the Serrinha barracks, also in Bahia.

There is also a hypothesis that the weapons were smuggled, that is, arms dealers are also in the crosshairs of the police investigating the case.