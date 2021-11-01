‘Vax’ is named Word of the Year by the Oxford Dictionary

OXFORD, England — “Vax” was voted Word of the Year by the Oxford Dictionary (OED) on Monday. The term is an abbreviation for “vaccine” in English and was widely used because of immunization campaigns against Covid-19.

OED Senior Editor Fiona McPherson told the New York Times it was “a short, blunt, attention-grabbing word.” He told the BBC that the choice was “obvious” as it had “a more impressive impact”.

— It’s a word that dates back at least to the 1980s, but according to our corpus, it was rarely used until this year. Adding to this is its versatility in forming other words, such as vaxxie, vax-a-thon, vaxinista. It is clear that vax was the highlight,” he pointed out.

The Word of the Year is based on usage evidence taken from the dictionary’s continually updated body of over 11 billion words, collected from news sources across the English-speaking world. The purpose of the selection is to “reflect the ethos, mood or concerns” of the previous year, also evaluating the “lasting potential as a term of cultural significance”.

In 2020, also on behalf of Covid-19, the organization abandoned single-word selection in favor of highlighting the rapid and sudden linguistic effect of the coronavirus pandemic in English. On the occasion, terms such as “pandemic”, “covidiots”, “Blursday” (which captures how the days of the week are confused with each other) were highlighted, “Black Lives Matter”, “Juneteenth”, “decolonize” and “ally “.