Veiga beats Diego Souza and Kléber in top scorers list

This Sunday (31), Palmeiras defeated Grêmio 3-1 in Porto Alegre and resumed second place in the Brazilian Championship. The highlight of the match was Raphael Veiga, who scored the team’s first two goals and jumped two positions in the list of top scorers in the history of club alviverde.

With the goals scored against Grêmio, Veiga reached the mark of 40 goals with the shirt of Palmeiras. Now, the midfielder is in 74th position in the ranking of top scorers in Verdão, alongside Zequinha, who defended Alviverde between 1958 and 1965.

With the first goal, scored by a penalty, Veiga had already left Diego Souza, Moacir and Viola behind on the list. Then, with the second goal, the shirt 23 passed Aquiles, Euller and Kléber Gladiador.

Veiga also became Palmeiras’ fifth-highest scorer of the century. The next player on the list is Valdívia, who has 41 goals for the club. Absolute holder under the command of Abel Ferreira, the midfielder has played 156 matches for the club. In addition to the goals, the athlete has 12 assists for Verdão.

Situation in Brasileirão

With the victory over Grêmio, Palmeiras reached 52 points, in second place in the Brazilian Championship. The team returns to the field next Sunday, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, at 4 pm (GMT).