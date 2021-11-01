Vicente is surprised by a change of bride and has a happy ending with Cristina · TV News

Vicente (Rafael Cardoso) will have a big surprise on the day of his wedding to Maria Clara (Andréia Horta) in Império. The little patricia will give up on the union and will send Cristina (Leandra Leal) dressed as a bride in her place. The lovebirds will end Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera in the “were happily ever after” style.

In scenes planned to air from the chapter on Monday (1) , the eldest of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will have a clash with the jewelry designer very shortly before the ceremony. Clara will ask about her stepsister’s intimacies with her boyfriend and will insult her. The two will come out on the slap during the discussion.

When the shack closes, the two will burst into laughter. Maria Marta’s daughter (Lilia Cabral), then, will confess that she doesn’t know if she loves the chef. When in doubt, she will give up her union and encourage Cristina to marry her fiancé. At first, the blonde will be shocked, but later she will accept the “donation”.

“I don’t even know how to thank you”, will say the financial director of Império. “Being happy”, will retort the little girl, who will leave the “man in black” overjoyed with the decision. “You acted like a Medeiros. You did it right. You took your time and your time in your hands. Your father is very proud of you. I love you”, will declare the manager.

In church, Vincent will not hide his happiness when he sees his childhood love as a bride. After they are married, he will melt for Cristina. They will have their first night of love after a long time apart. “I want you to stay by my side until my last breath,” he will announce.

“It doesn’t matter what happens. I love you very much, my love,” the cook will add. Cora’s niece (Marjorie Estiano) and her husband will still have two children and will form a happy family at the end of the story.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

