Video shows Palmeiras players running to the locker room during invasion; know what the Grêmio punishment could be

While celebrating the victory by 3×1 in the Arena over Grêmio with the visiting fans, Palmeiras reserve players were surprised when they looked back and saw Grêmio invading the field at the end of the game. A video filmed from above shows athletes from São Paulo running at speed to the locker room:

There are some lions in front of the General teasing. Luiz Adriano is colorado, normal to run pic.twitter.com/mz46rTaLeG — FBI Tricolor (@FBITricolor) October 31, 2021

At practically the same time, midfielder Raphael Veiga, scorer of two goals, gave an interview to TV and had to interrupt to get away from the gaucho fans:

Grêmio may receive a fine and lose field command

The attitude of this group of fans can literally cost Grêmio dearly. According to the STJD, the tricolor may lose field command and also be fined at trial. The agency’s attorney general, Ronaldo Piacente, to the Globoesporte.com, said that the episode falls under article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), which deals with “field invasion”, with an expected penalty of fine of up to BRL 100,000 and loss of control from one to ten matches.

“The issue of loss of field command is only given when the seriousness of the facts is taken into account. In this case, it’s obvious that there was gravity. There is a trend. The Attorney’s Office will report it. He intends for Grêmio to be punished with the loss of field command, but obviously I make the complaint and the judgment is up to the auditors”, said the prosecutor.

In addition to the invasion of the pitch with the breaking of the structure of the VAR and confrontation with security guards, vandals accessed the stadium parking lot and there was another confrontation with the Military Brigade. So far, no arrests have been recorded or disclosed for the case.

In 19th place with 26 points, see Grêmio’s missing games in Brasileirão:

Atlético-MG (F)

Inter (F)

Fluminense (C)

America-MG (F)

Bragantino (C)

Chapecoense (F)

São Paulo (C)

Bahia (F)

Corinthians (F)

Atlético-MG (C)

Flamengo (C – no official date yet)