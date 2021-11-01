Video shows rescue work in caves with buried civil firefighters in Altinópolis, SP | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

Images released by the Military Police and the 9th Group of the Fire Department show the work of firefighters inside the Duas Bocas cave, in a rural area of ​​Altinópolis (SP), where teams searched for civilian firefighters buried after a landslide this Sunday (31). (watch above)

Of the ten victims arrested, nine died and one was rescued alive and taken to a hospital.

The Fire Department ended the search around 19:00. Five bodies removed from the accident site have already been sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute (IML). The teams are still working on transporting another four victims to the support point set up on the side of the highway.

According to firefighters, the bodies of victims will be taken down a smaller trail. Due to the darkness, the PM helicopter Águia cannot assist transport at night.

1 of 2 Firefighters work to rescue victims at Gruta Duas Bocas, in Altinópolis, SP — Photo: Divulgação/Military Police Firefighters work to rescue victims at Gruta Duas Bocas, in Altinópolis, SP — Photo: Divulgação/Military Police

The video shows the roof propped up by equipment as firefighters dig. The landslide occurred a few meters after the entrance to the cave. According to the Fire Department, there was still a risk of collapse at the site. The rain that has hit the region since Saturday (30) made the rescue work even more difficult.

Access to the cave is made by a one kilometer trail in the middle of the forest. Because of this, the transport of the victims and part of the teams was made with the aid of the PM helicopter Águia.

Ceiling collapsed during training

The landslide happened around 1 am this Sunday. According to the Fire Department, 28 civil firefighters and instructors were training inside the cave, when the cave’s roof collapsed, leaving part of the group trapped. The activity was promoted by the Real Life school, with an office in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

According to teacher Cristina Trifoni, mother of instructor Rodrigo Trifoni, the group would spend the night there as part of the training. Her 32-year-old son is one of the victims.

At around 9:45 am, the Fire Department reported that the first victim was taken out alive. Another six people who managed to get out on time suffered minor injuries, were taken to hospital and have already been discharged.

Rescue specialists, technicians from the State Civil Defense Coordination and a geologist from the Technological Research Institute (IPT) were taken by helicopter to Altinópolis to reinforce the work.

The Civil Defense and the Fire Department informed that they had not been previously communicated about the training being carried out.

The owner of the company Real Life, Sebastião Abreu, said that training like this is common at the school. He was unable to inform, however, if there was authorization for the activity.

Due to the rain, Abreu informed that the course could have been postponed, but that the instructors at the location decided to continue the practice.

