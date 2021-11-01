Vini Jr already noticed Tite’s disinterest

Vinícius Júnior is dissatisfied with the absence from the Brazilian squad’s squad. The striker, however, was already making the analysis that Tite is far from being an admirer of his football, and noticed a coach’s preference for his competitors.

It’s not just the fact of not being drafted. Vini Jr is upset with Tite for saying at the selection press conference that he is talking to Marcelo Bielsa, the Leeds coach, about Raphinha, and also with Philippe Coutinho to follow his daily life at Barcelona. According to the surroundings of the Real Madrid striker, the coach of the national team never sought information about Vinícius with the player himself, or with someone connected to the Spanish club.

Vini Jr also complains that, in the Brazilian team, he does not train at the left wing, the position in which he has excelled at Real Madrid this season. The publication in the press of information giving an account of the view that Vini Jr showed difficulties in training for the national team also bothered the player.

Those who live with Vini Jr say that the player was saddened in the Brazilian team for always training on the right wing and having few opportunities to play. He already noticed a preference for Raphinha and Antony, for acting in positions in which they feel more comfortable on the field and having more dialogue with Tite in their last passage through the national team.

After frustrating days for the national team when he was not listed for the games against Colombia and Uruguay, in October, Vinícius made a point of exposing his displeasure with the situation by posting a photo of his return to Real Madrid with the caption: “where I am happy”. In the attacker’s surroundings, the message was seen as necessary to expose possible injustices of Tite.

In the Brazilian team, Vini Jr’s dissatisfaction with the treatment he received reached its peak in the victory by 1-0 against Chile, on September 3, in the World Cup qualifiers. At the time, he had the chance to start the team on the left wing, but according to his surroundings, he was used in a defensive role of extreme responsibility, and thus, had poor performance. In the game, he was replaced at half-time by Éverton Ribeiro.

In the year for the national team, Vini Jr only had this duel against Chile as a starter. The other 7 times he took the field were basically in the final minutes of games. In total, he has 165 minutes in the yellow jersey.

