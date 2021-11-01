Viralized: Hulk’s outburst, Rooster vs. Fla and, in addition to the VAR, glass suffers in confusion at the Arena | brazilian series a

Those were days of heated spirits in Brazilian football. The hottest game of the round, Flamengo’s victory over Atlético-MG , was marked more by the outburst of Hulk and the confusion led by Cuca than by the game itself.

The next day, Arena do Grêmio was the stage for regrettable scenes, in Palmeiras victory over the home team: from the invasion of the lawn, where it was left to the VAR’s cabin, to the bullies separated by a glass panel.

The most anticipated game of the round was not necessarily the best of the round. For several reasons…

Hulk complains about Daronco’s refereeing, after defeat by Flamengo

Léo Pereira responded promptly

Léo Pereira talks about duel with Hulk and victory against Atlético-MG

The tension of the game turned confusion in the locker room access tunnel (with provocations)

“We’re a leader,” Keno snapped amidst the tumult

See the beginning of the confusion, after Flamengo x Atlético-MG

Confusion after Flamengo’s victory over Atlético-MG

But at the beginning of the game, it didn’t seem to have all that tension. At least, among the players, and Diego Alves, Isla and Hulk are there not to let us lie.

Diego Alves, Isla and Hulk star in a funny scene before cornering

And don’t you think that we ignored the ball rolling on the Maracanã lawn:

There was a reprimand from Renato Gaúcho against Léo Pereira

After an error, Renato Gaúcho scolds Léo Pereira

A small detour in Gabigol’s kick

At 14 of the 2nd half – Gabriel kicks away from the goal and complains about a possible hole in the pitch

And Rodinei excited at lights out

At 50 of the 2nd time – Rodinei finished well, Everson palmed it, and the full-back encourages the crowd

But Saturday wasn’t just Fla x Rooster

Look at the goal lost by Terans in Athletico 0 x 1 Santos

At 5 min of the 2nd half – wrong submission by David Terans from Athletico-PR against Santos

Left for the VAR and for the glass…

The regrettable scenes at the Arena do Grêmio after the victory of Palmeiras provoked striking images. In the invasion of the lawn, it was even up to the video referee. In the stands, it was left for the protection of glass that separated the fans of the two teams…

Grêmio fans destroy VAR and transmission equipment and fight with Palmeiras people between glass protection

The revolt, absolutely unjustifiable, with the VAR is a consequence of the team’s phase – sunk in the penultimate place in the table – and, to make matters worse, the video saw Elias’ impediment in the move that could have tied the match.

At 40 of the 2nd half – the referee annuls Elias’ goal, from Grêmio, for offside

THE invasion caught Raphael Veiga, elected Playmaker, by surprise in the post-game interview

Playmaker of the Game, Raphael Veiga leaves interview on the pitch, after invasion of the fans

Now the Guild is at risk of punishment

O Vozão was a warrior and beat Fluminense with one less. That’s because Gabriel Dias was expelled in the first half for these scissors – which made him leave the field crying.

At 28 of the 1st time. – Gabriel Dias is expelled and leaves the field crying

Still in the tense atmosphere of the round

Fred’s outburst with the treatment received by visitors

“War climate, everything they did before, moving the crowd, the city, not letting us warm up in the field”

Fred reveals an atmosphere of war in the match against Ceará: “They didn’t let us warm up on the field”

Luciano was another one who showed signs of dissatisfaction over the weekend, when he left the field in São Paulo 1 x 0 Inter.

The one who had no reason to be dissatisfied was Sport, which played one of his best games in the Brasileirão and won Atlético-GO. Highlighting Gustavo, who decided to innovate in an unprecedented way in the exit of the ball.

So no, big boy! Gustavo leaves playing alone, and referee reverses initial exit