Vojvoda cites unfair score, calls the crowd and criticizes the VAR: ‘it’s not the essence of football’ – Play

The Fortaleza coach, Juan Pablo Vojvoda, didn’t spare criticism of the VAR after Fortaleza’s defeat by América-MG, when the monitoring system canceled a penalty for Tricolor, and signaled another against. The commander of the technical area also regretted the result generated, according to him, in 10 minutes of supremacy of the owners of the house, and took the opportunity to summon fans to support the group in the next challenge, Saturday (6), against Corinthians.

Vojvoda’s complaints refer to two full shots at the start, which had a thorough analysis in the VAR cabin, under the responsibility of Márcio Henrique de Gois, from São Paulo. First, canceled a penalty in favor do Leão, about forward Ángelo Henríquez, and signed another against, after questionable touch of the ball to Tinga’s arm.

vojvoda Fortaleza Technician They are decisions, arbitration, VAR, (football) often loses its essence. In my view, this is not the essence of football. Seeking a penalty a lot, chasing a penalty with many cameras. I don’t criticize refereeing, but that’s what misses the essence of football. People at home: “It’s a penalty, it’s not a penalty.” I don’t know, searching a lot, with a lot of cameras, something that I don’t think is beneficial for football.

Defeat

About the indigestible result, the Argentine coach believes that the score was unfair, with Fortaleza’s good performance, especially in the first half. The match was lost, believes Vojvoda, in 10 minutes of greater volume in América-MG.

“It wasn’t fair to me, but it was the result that happened, the reality. América had better moments, 5, 10 minutes, and that’s why we decided to change three players, to hold on to this good moment for América. , to change the reality we were living, from the changes, there was a goal by América, and we were left with nothing in the match”, he commented.

See the press conference

Support

When asked if Tricolor’s performance was “terrible” on Saturday, Vojvoda said he did not agree with the term and took the opportunity to summon fans to support the squad in the next challenges, starting with Corinthians, next weekend.

I don’t agree, but you have every right to say. They are matches at the end of the Brazilian Championship. Right now, we have to be very close together, united, we need the crowd, especially people, journalists like you, who speak necessary criticisms, but we also need your help to infect, transmit that we are alive, that we can continue fighting, and that this group is strong. I believe we are a good team and we will continue to fight for our goal.

message to the crowd

“Keep working, keep trusting, now more than ever, in our players. I trust my players, the players trust their teammates, the club, the board. Everyone who works every day to make a better club and a better one team. We need everyone, especially the fans,” he added.