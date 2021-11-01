Warm up! Amazon anticipates Black Friday 2021 and promises discounts of up to 60%

Those who like to save on purchases already know that this month, Black Friday officially rolls around the world and to heat the turbines for the main event of promotions for retailers in the country, Amazon decided to anticipate the event, thus allowing the more anxious can already take advantage of some offers before. According to the company, the action has offers that can reach 60% off when we consider the values ​​normally practiced, in this case, for the area of ​​digital books (through the Kindle service, which can be read through its own device, apps and web service), 30% in electronics and smart home, in addition to 20% in IT.

As you would also expect, Amazon Prime customers have an exclusive offers page (which can be accessed clicking here) and also make the session “Support Black Entrepreneurs” which, as the name says, focuses on honoring small and medium black entrepreneurs in the purchase of products in areas such as Fashion and Decoration. Another interesting point in the action is that Amazon thought about using these promotions for the purchase of gifts for the holiday season and extended the deadline for returning products and gifts, where products purchased between November 1st and December 31st are sold by Amazon or have the Prime seal may be returned until January 31, 2022.

If you’re curious to see what offers are going on in Esquenta Black Friday, you can now access the action’s official page through the link below or click on specific sessions to go straight to the products selected by the company. Heats up Black Friday 2021