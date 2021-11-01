Warner wins battle against Disney and buys Paulistão for streaming TV News

WarnerMedia closed this Monday (1st) the purchase of the rights to broadcast the Campeonato Paulista until 2025. The contract is for the exhibition of games on HBO Max. The company won the competition with Disney, which also negotiated the event for TV by subscription and streaming.

The contract is valid until 2025. It is the same duration as agreements with Record, for open TV, and YouTube, as free streaming. Under the contract, WarnerMedia will not be a kind of pay-per-view. Games will be restricted to HBO Max for subscribers.

What most attracted WarnerMedia was the concept of exclusivity. The company will be able to show, even for Greater São Paulo, games that take place in the region without blocking for the city, as occurs in Brasileirão. On pay TV, the games will not be shown.

At the same time, Warner also prevents its direct competitor in the market from growing. Disney negotiated the purchase of Paulistão with the game model for pay TV on ESPN Brazil and exhibition on Star+. It weighed the money that WarnerMedia offered.

As a result, the chances of Globo closing a deal for the competition’s Premiere are greatly reduced. The broadcaster understands that, without so many games available for sale, a profitable business model for the teams is unfeasible. For open TV, Globo has already given up the 2022 State Governments.

It is worth remembering that HBO Max already exhibits Uefa Champions League matches, with a contract valid until 2024, and Brasileirão, until the end of the year. Paulistão will be the third tournament to be shown on the platform.