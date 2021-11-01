Warner’s hiring of Silvio de Abreu rocks the market – Prisma

After more than 40 years with Grupo Globo, author and director Silvio de Abreu signed a contract with WarnerMedia to develop a work on streaming HBO Max.

Along with this new challenge, it also took Edna Palatnik, who worked in the content head of Teledramaturgia and was a kind of filter for the sector’s demands, in addition to maintaining a relationship channel with the authors.

The two, now in the new house, meet up with executive Monica Albuquerque, from the extinct DAA, at Globo, the area of ​​artistic development and monitoring.

Since last March, she has been responsible for the talent management of General Entertainment in Latin America. In addition to other names already announced here, all work in the field of dramaturgy will be put into practice to serve HBO Max and, possibly, other channels of the group.

First, a department will be created, which does not yet exist, for the production of fiction Teleseries, as the chosen way to be called, which will be a mixture of soap operas, due to the narrative, and series due to the depth of treatments and agility in the plots.

Recordings are not expected to start until the second half of 2022.

central trio

WarnerMedia now has in its ranks the same people who organized the rows of soap operas at Globo, at their various times.

For that matter, Monica, Silvio and Edna.

And more comes

Certainly, over the next few days, other moves in the height and importance of Silvio de Abreu at Warner will be announced.

Some, even, are very close to being effective.

natural rocking

In the last two years, more intensely, with Globo opting for a new line of work, many values ​​of its teledramaturgy were placed on the market.

The interest of streaming in these professionals, between authors and actors, is natural and perfectly understandable.

Convocation

Last Friday, all directors and executives of Rede TV were summoned to a meeting, this Wednesday, with the main shareholder, Amilcare Dallevo.

At 3:30 pm, in the broadcaster’s auditorium.

assuming

Every time a call of this nature happens on Rede TV, in the same form and at the same time, it is for an important advertisement.

Most likely to inform that Juliana Algañaraz will take over the Artistic. Let’s wait.

Who is it

Juliana Algañaraz is Argentinean, but has lived and worked in Brazil for a long time. For four years, she was the main executive at Endemol Brasil.

Last March, she left the company to become a partner of Marciano Testa at the Agibank digital bank. Experience that lasted only until mid-August. Now, it is said, decided to answer the call of Rede TV!

special series

On Saturday, 7:15 pm, the special series “SBT – 30 Years of the Interior” will debut, which will be completed on the 15th.

A work conducted by the general director of SBT Interior, Luiz Barreto.

It’s confirmed

There is already a certainty that the debut date of “Faustão na Band” will be on January 17th.

Program from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm.

A brand

Jorge Lucas, actor who plays Apepi, Sheshi’s (Fernando Pavão) rival, in “Genesis”, is also well known in the middle for his career as a voice actor, especially superheroes.

He voices several famous characters, such as Batman and Hulk, and voices characters from Vin Diesel, Johnny Depp, Jamie Foxx, Don Cheadle, Charlie Sheen, Matt Damon, Ben Stiller, Mark Rufallo… He’s a beast.

Profile

In “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!”, the next telenovela of Globo’s seven, Matheus Abreu will play Antônio. A rebellious type, son of Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano).

Called Tigger, the boy is also a great skateboarder and has a troubled relationship with his father.

Show SP

Thomás Aquino and Bianca Bin were present at the special session of “As Verdades”, directed by José Eduardo Belmonte, at the São Paulo International Film Festival.

A story that takes place through three points of view of a crime, in a small town in the sertão. Debuts in 2022.

Hidden

Why did you choose such a bad time – after Pedro Bial’s program – to show the series “Eu, a Vó ea Boi”?

That’s the question asked at Globo. It airs from November 22nd to 26th.

Interview

This Monday, Maurício Meirelles interviews singer and actor Rafael Ilha and comedian Diogo Portugal on “Foi Mau”, on Rede TV!.

The program will air at 22:30.

Movie theater

Taís Araújo is one of the attractions of “Pixinguinha – Um Homem Carinhoso”, starring Seu Jorge, which hits theaters on the 11th. She plays the musician’s wife, Beti, his lifelong companion.

On TV, Taís will play one of the protagonists of “Cara & Coragem”, a Globo soap opera, in the 7pm queue.

Sanitation

Starting this Monday, “Jornal da Record”, in a new series, reveals how the lack of basic sanitation affects more than 100 million Brazilians and the impact on people’s lives and on nature. The team went to the interior of Amapá, in Laranjal do Jari, the largest river slum in the world, to show the families’ situation.

The program also shows cases in capitals such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belém, and also in the Paraíba Valley. The articles are by Angélica Sattler, Romeu Piccoli, Renata Loures and Guilherme Mendes.

Hit-Rebound



• “The More Life, the Better!”, on Globo, premieres on November 22, moving a large cast…

• … And there is still a lot to be recorded. The idea is to close the work this month.

• Andreia Horta announced her entry in the series about the life of Chitãozinho and Xororó at Globoplay.

• Season 2 of “The Witcher” on Netflix premieres December 17…

• …”The Witcher” stars Henry Cavil.

• The attitude of director Mauro Mendonça Filho, who directed “Verdades Secretas”, was very elegant in wishing Amora Mautner’s season 2 success.

• The “Papo de Segunda”, today at 22:30 at the GNT, talks about the need to prevent prostate cancer.

• “Coral de Rua” is the special that Record will show on December 23, at 10:45 pm…

• …This is a new edition of the program, with a choir made up of homeless people.

• At Band, the question remains: how will the issue of imported soap operas be, given the new programming, from 2022 on?…

• … Everything indicates that there will be no more room for them.