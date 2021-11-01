Watch live the eruption of the volcano that scares Spain

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, located on the island of La Palma, archipelago of the Canary Islands in Spain, has been erupting for 43 days and there is no forecast when the volcanic activity will end. After the explosion began, a red alert level was issued and the island had to be evacuated quickly to ensure people’s safety.

The Cumbre Vieja is over 125,000 years old and since the 15th century there are records of inhabited areas affected by the volcano’s eruptions. So far more than two thousand buildings have been damaged or completely destroyed on the island of La Palma. Displaced people are being supported in shelters run by municipal authorities and the Red Cross.

The eruptions also increased the frequency of earthquakes in the region. In a few days, more than 40 earthquakes were registered. Most tremors happen at depths greater than 10 km. And make no mistake, despite the depth, tremors can be of high magnitude and, depending on the intensity, can be felt at the surface.

When the volcano erupted, many Brazilians were fearful at the news that the coast of northeastern Brazil could be hit by a tsunami. Despite scared posts from social media users, the possibility was quickly ruled out by experts.

If you want to follow the volcanic activities in La Palma, you can see in real time everything that happens there. Some YouTube channels are broadcasting everything that happens on the Spanish island 24 hours a day, check some of them below:

Official channel of the El País portal

El Mundo Official Channel

Volcanverse Channel

AfarTV channel