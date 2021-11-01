“We are confident to play the Major, but not so prepared,” says arT | DRAFT5

Although far from any favouritism, the FURY is doing a convincing campaign in Legends Stage of PGL Major Stockholm 2021, having garnered two victories – over MOUZ and Liquid – and a defeat – in the face of astralis – until then.
And to talk more about the team’s journey on Swedish soil so far, Andrei “art” Piovezan gave an interview to HLTV.org, detailing the preparation of his troops for the Major and heaping praise on André “drop” Abreu:
“Our preparation was intense. We played RMR and soon after we traveled to Europe to train for the Major. We don’t play any championship, we just prepare. Our process changes from time to time. This time, we tried to adapt the drop to the team“, highlights.
“We’re trying to give the team some chemistry, something we’ve been missing from the change of players and positions. The drop is young, we try not to put pressure on him. On the CT side, he always has someone more experienced by his side to help“, he assures.
The captain of the Brazilian team did not spare adjectives for the young athlete who has been consolidating as the missing piece in the furious puzzle: “On the TR side, he does one more support, but I’m trying to make him an entry or trader because his aim is very good“, praises.
“We are trying to use it on the front lines on more maps. He positively surprised me. I didn’t expect this consistency from a young player coming from Brazil. It’s hard to get high there because you don’t train against the best. The drop learned very quickly, it’s smart, it’s always evolving“, praises.
And even with all the pressure of being the youngest player to represent Brazil in a championship signed by the Valve, drop has taken the pressure off of the letter. It is no coincidence that the 17-year-old athlete was the highlight of the FURY in the triumph over the MOUZ.
“I expected him to do a little worse in this tournament, but it’s been the other way around. He is always on top, motivating the team, seems to be very experienced. That’s the impression you get when you hear him communicating or when you see his screen“, it says.
Without being able to count on his coach Nicholas “warrior” Nogueira, who fulfills the punishment of the ESIC, a FURY will use the services of the analyst Marcos “tacitus” Castilho during the dispute of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, a fact that does not seem to harm the team.
“Tacitus is helping us a lot with the tactical side. He’s our analyst, he’s always keeping an eye on our game, which is very important for us, since the guerrilla cannot always be analyzing other teams, strategies and players“, he ponders.
art also highlights the team’s confidence in reaching its main goal in the $2 million competition, the playoffs, although he admits that there is still a long way to go: “We are confident to play the Major, but not so prepared“, spikes.
“We have a lot to improve, there are some gaps in our game and we’ve made mistakes that we didn’t have time to correct. We are confident that we can make the playoffs, it’s our main goal. Still, we know it will be difficult because we’re not at our best level yet.“, he points out.
Finally, the captain of the FURY he also spoke about the pressure that falls on his team, the last of the 100% Brazilian representatives, in the most prestigious competition on the world stage of Counter-Strike, lamenting the early fall of his countrymen.
“It’s good to represent Brazil, but at the same time it’s sad not to see other teams around here. It would be amazing for our country. Imagine two other teams like fatherN, GODENT or Sharks passing. Of course, I’m happy to represent Brazil. There’s a lot of pressure and responsibility in that, but I’m cool, despite the hate“, points out.
In search of the ranking for the Champions Stage, a FURY back to action this Monday (1st), with the opponent still to be defined. You can keep yourself informed about everything that happens in the Stockholm Major accessing our tab of Championships.