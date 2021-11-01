“We hope to meet Liverpool’s Coutinho”, says Barcelona coach after conversation | spanish football

With the mission to lead Barcelona indefinitely, while the board tries to hire a new commander, Sergi Barjuan intends to help players who are low on the team. Among them is Philippe Coutinho. The acting Barça commander said that he talked to all the players upon assuming the post, including the Brazilian, and asked him to go “himself” to regain his success.

– I spoke to everyone and I also spoke to Coutinho. He said the Camp Nou had also booed me. The only way to strengthen yourself is to be yourself and I asked him to. The more difficult you have and the more you want to play your role alone, the more complicated it is. If he has more help, it will be important. We hope to meet up with Coutinho from Liverpool – said Barjuan.

The coach, who was in charge of team B and took over the team last week after Ronald Koeman’s resignation, will have his first Champions League game in his career, and said he was honored by the opportunity. Barcelona will face Dynamo Kiev away from home, this Tuesday, at 17h (GMT), and they need to win to keep themselves in good condition to dispute a place in the round of 16.

But, for Sergi, the important thing for the team now is not only to win the points by looking at the situation in the group, but to gain confidence – the Catalans come from three stumbling blocks in a row.

– Barça has an obligation to always win. And in times of weakness like now, the only way to respect each other is to win. Tomorrow (Tuesday) we have an ideal scenario. A victory would give us a lot of joy and would change the way of seeing the coolies – he commented.