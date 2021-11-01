Web revolts after Gui Araujo belittles Valentina’s depression

The dawn of this Monday (01/11) in A Fazenda 13 was marked by many discussions, but the one that is already unanimous on the web was the one involving Valentina Francavilla and Gui Araujo. During the game of contention, the pawn went down the level by belittling Valentina’s depression problems after the Italian came to the defense of her friend Marina Ferrari.

The situation was motivated after Gui Araujo underestimated Marina Ferrari’s intelligence in an almost ironic way: “She says that most of the time, I know everything, but in my opinion, she forces herself not to know anything. You don’t know that fire burns, that the plant is artificial, that the stairs are for going down…”, he listed.

The one who didn’t like it at all was Valentina, who came to her friend’s defense and fired: “Congratulations, you’re very f*cking in your speech, Guilherme. Humiliates Marina more, humiliates. We’re all listening here.”

Gui Araujo then replied: “They already call you in the closet”, referring to the medication for depression that the person receives at the place. Completely indignant, Valentina asked: “What? Are you using my problem against me?” Still needling, Bill replied: “No, because then you’re all right.”

Netizens did not tolerate the posture of the former MTV and since the beginning of this Monday morning he has been on Twitter’s Trend Topics. The web accuses him of psychophobia, a theme that was already quite recurrent during the last edition of the reality show, due to Raissa Barbosa.

Check out some tweets:

Valentina FULL REASONED ABOUT Gui Araújo and he used the fact that she used anti-depressants against her. #The farm pic.twitter.com/ZvnM4IElek — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) November 1, 2021

valentina is crying because of this disgusting garbage pic.twitter.com/1TnfnRfZIg — vini. (@maIibulox) November 1, 2021