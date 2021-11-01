“We’re back to the championship”, says Tiago Nunes after Ceará’s victory over Fluminense

Ceará beat Fluminense-RJ by 1-0 this Sunday afternoon, 31, at Arena Castelão, and won again after seven rounds in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. After the Alvinegro triumph, coach Tiago Nunes praised Vovô’s performance in front of the Rio team even with a player less for most of the game and designed the team’s sequence in the competition.

“This is the winning team that becomes emblematic, because it demonstrates that we have a team that doesn’t give up, that believes and fights until the end even in adverse situations. It was a great result, which puts us in a better condition on the table. from my point of view, we are definitely back in the championship. If we improve our use of goal chances, we will fight for good things in the competition,” said the coach at a press conference after the game.

The captain alvinegro also explained the substitutions made during the match. “Thinking about the tactical aspect, the idea was to take away Fluminense’s speed. We compacted our team a little behind, handed over possession to bring them to our field and bet on offensive transitions. It was a game of great delivery, tactical awareness and, above all, of heart. That’s what made our team deserved this victory.”

Tiago Nunes also highlighted the importance of the fans in this Sunday’s match and called the fans to a duel against Cuiabá, scheduled for next Sunday, 7, at 20:30, at Arena Castelão.

“We had asked our fans for a vote of confidence. The feeling is one of gratitude. I want to thank everyone who came to the stadium from my heart. the fans for them to come, make this melting pot at Castelão and pass on this good energy so that we can run more on the field,” concluded the coach.

With the positive result against Fluminense, Grandpa distanced himself from the relegation zone, moved up two positions and now occupies 12th place on the leaderboard, with 36 points. Alvinegra team has seven wins, 15 draws and seven defeats in 29 games played in the competition.

