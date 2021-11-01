What is known about the 5G auction, scheduled for next Wednesday (4)

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) holds, next Thursday (4), the auction of frequencies for the new mobile connectivity standard that will bring high-speed internet to Brazil, the 5G.

The forecast is for the event to start at 10 am with the opening of the proposals already presented.

In all, 15 interested in participating in the event sent proposals with their bids on the 27th.

In the coming days, Anatel will analyze all the documentation delivered to make sure which companies have complied with all the requirements set out in the notice. In case of non-compliance, the company or group may be disqualified.

The lots are divided into national and regional and four frequency bands (where data transmission takes place): 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz.

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, believes that by July 2022, the capitals of the country’s 27 federative units will already have the 5G offer.

about interested

Of the 15 interested in the 5G bands, only five are from operators already operating in Brazil, such as Tim, Claro and Vivo. The others are companies or consortia with the potential to become new operators in the country.

See here the list of all those interested in the event.

If all lots are sold, the expectation is that the auction will raise R$49.7 billion. Of this amount, only R$ 3 billion will be allocated to public coffers. The remainder will be spent on investment obligations provided for in the notice, such as the R$ 7.5 billion that will be used to bring internet to basic education schools.

About the notice

The first forecast was that the 5G auction would still take place in March 2020. However, divergences between the technical areas of the Federal Court of Auditors and Anatel postponed the 5G arrival process in the country.

Despite the approval of the notice by the Court of Auditors in August this year, the regulatory agency had to make changes to the text and, therefore, the event will only take place in November. Among the changes are the inclusion of a commitment by the winners to guarantee internet in basic schools and the installation of a private network for the government.

The text defines the grant period, that is, the right to exploit the tracks, will be up to 20 years.

the obligations

Also according to the notice, buyers of each of the four tracks will have to comply with compensation defined by the Ministry of Communications. The main requirements are:

– Availability of 5G in all capitals of the country by July 2022;

– Construction of the private communication network for the federal public administration;

– Guarantee of 4G internet on Brazilian highways;

– Installation of a fiber optic network, via river, in the Amazon region;

– Financing the costs of the migration of open TV via satellite from the C-band to the Ku-band (new antennas, receivers and the installation of this equipment for low-income families);

– Guarantee of quality mobile internet in public elementary education schools.