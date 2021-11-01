What is the origin of Halloween? What is the origin of Halloween? Despite its popularity in the United States, Halloween, celebrated on October 31st, is of Celtic origin. The Celts are popularly identified with the Scots and Irish. The 31st of October marks the turn of the year for the Druids, the Celtic priests For them, November 1st is the first day of the year and the Day of the Sun God. They believed that doors between the realm of the dead and the realm of the living were opened at the change of year Scottish and Irish immigrants brought tradition to the US in the 19th century And American children started to go out on the streets, like witches and ghosts, asking for candy - and anyone who didn't would be the victim of a prank The name Halloween has Catholic origins. The word comes from "All Hallows' Eve". It is the eve of All Saints Day, celebrated on November 1st. The pumpkin, one of the most famous symbols of the date, is a tradition of the Irish Legend has it that the soul of a very bad man was forbidden to enter either heaven or hell After long wandering in the dark, he found a burning coal and placed it inside a pumpkin to protect the fire. Thus was born the tradition of making pumpkin lanterns every year for Halloween Elements for a good story are not lacking in this tradition. So much so that the date spread from Europe to the Americas and Asia Also know the story of Friday the 13th: Your signature helps Folha continue to carry out independent and quality journalism See the main news of the day in Brazil and around the world