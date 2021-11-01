what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Investors are eyeing the possible strike by truck drivers, which was scheduled for today, 01, but so far there are no roadblocks. The futures advance 0.54% at 9:21 am, while the rises 0.15%.

In the United States, investors await the next FOMC meeting, which will decide on the possible start of the withdrawal of monetary stimulus and comment on the . The futures of the rise 0.41%, while the 100 and the advance 0.35% and 0.38%, respectively.

This Sunday, Brazil recorded over 6,761 new cases of Covid-19 infections and the disease caused the deaths of over 130 people, according to data released by the Ministry of Health. The numbers bring the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 21,810,855 and that of people who died from the disease to 607,824.

Members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have “great reticence” to include Brazil in the group now, because of President Jair Bolsonaro. According to Valor Econômico, it is difficult for this process to start before next year’s presidential elections.

According to sources who spoke to the newspaper, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, is one of the main opponents of Brazil’s affiliation now. In addition to the personal conflicts with Bolsonaro, who insulted Macron’s wife, the French government does not want to validate the Brazilian president’s environmental policies.

Another element that hinders Brazil’s inclusion in the OECD is the lack of relationship between Bolsonaro and US President Joe Biden, since the United States has a great weight in the decision for new members. Still, the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, promised to act actively to help Brazil in this process.

News of the day

truckers strike – The Ministry of Infrastructure informed that there is no record of any occurrence of partial or total blockade on federal highways or strategic logistic points this Monday, November 1st, the day on which truck drivers are expected to strike in the country.

Default – . But the total value of debt continues to rise: in September, it totaled R$ 245.3 billion, a monthly increase of 0.34%. The information is from the fifth edition of the ‘Map of Default and Debt Renegotiation in Brazil’, released by Serasa.

Tax – Leaders of the 20 largest economies in the world gathered at a G20 summit decided to support an agreement by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for a

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Award Ceremony of the Title of Honorary Citizen of the Municipality of Anguillara Vêneta; Lunch offered by the Italian Mayor Alessandra Buoso and the community of Anguillara Vêneta for the Bolsonaro Family; Visit to the Basilica of St. Anthony of Padua, Italy.

Paulo Guedes – There are currently no appointments scheduled.

Campos Neto – There are currently no appointments scheduled.

corporate news

BK Brazil – BK Brasil, operator of Burger King (SA:) in Brazil, announced on Sunday, 31, that it had given up taking control of DP Brasil, owner of Domino’s Pizza in the country. The deal, announced in July, would create a network with 1,200 restaurants – including Popeye’s units, also managed by BK Brasil. .

Carrefour (PA:) – The Carrefour Group announced that it has decided to raise the goal of reducing CO2 emissions and has set a goal of carbon neutrality by 2040. To do so, it intends to reduce emissions arising from its activities at source. This will involve using fully renewable electricity by 2030, replacing all of your fluorinated refrigerants with natural fluids and further reducing your energy consumption.

CCR (SA:) – A , total traffic grew 18.5% between October 22 and 28 this year, compared to the same period last year. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaire, there was an increase of 1.8%. In the accumulated result for the year up to October 28, the movement increased by 18.8% (consolidated) and 9.2% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira).

CCR also won the Dutra highway concession auction. The company competed with Ecorodovias (SA:) and won the dispute with a discount of 15.31% on the value of the basic tariff and a grant of R$1.8 billion. Ecorodovias made a proposal for a 10.6% discount on the basic tariff and ended its participation in the auction. With this, CCR continues to manage the highway for another 30 years and will make investments of R$ 15 billion.

Valley (SA:) – THE . According to the company, the objective of repurchasing a total of 270 million common shares at an average price of US$ 19.55 per share, which represents approximately US$ 5.279 billion, was achieved. The company also announced another repurchase program, of up to 200 million common shares and their respective ADRs, which will represent up to 4.1% of the total number of shares outstanding, to be executed over a period of up to 18 months.

B3 (SA:) – B3 received a tax assessment notice from the Federal Revenue of Brazil questioning the taxation of positive exchange variations of the investment in CME Group in 2016, in the amount of R$1.17 billion. Of this amount, R$860.10 million refers to Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and R$311.92 million to Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL).

Anima (SA:) – Ânima announced this Friday, 29, the closing of the sale of the International Schools of Florianópolis and Blumenau and Colégio Tupy (SA:), in Joinville, to Bahema Educação. The operation has a fixed minimum value of R$30 million, as announced in June.

Raízen (SA:) – Raízen, Shell (NYSE:) and Volkswagen (DE:) do Brasil announced this Friday that they signed an agreement to decarbonise the automotive sector, with initiatives such as a new formula for biofuels, research and development in Brazil, and measures to expand the use of ethanol in the world.

Voucher (SA:)- Vale expects to spend a large part of 2022 with an annual production capacity of 343 million tons of , a level that should still be reached in 2021. Currently, the company operates with a production capacity of 341 million tons, very close to reaching the goal for this year.