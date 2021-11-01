what will happen in the next chapters

Tamar will soon lose her second husband in the novel Genesis. After becoming widowed by Er (Tiago Marques), she married Onã (Caio Veagati), but he will also have a tragic end to the plot. The character is played by actress Juliana Xavier, who has been in other plots of Record and Globo.

What will happen to Tamar in the Genesis novel?

In the next few chapters, Tamar will have to go through the pain of losing her husband a second time. According to PurePeople, the man will complain about the dirt of the pasture with his servants. That’s when you’ll slip and fall, hitting your head hard on a basket. He’ll realize he’s got a cleaver stuck in his head. Onã will remove the object, but his blood will start to flow down the back of his head until he loses color and dies.

After the death of her second husband, Tamar will play another important role in the story. She will be able to stop Judah from throwing herself off a cliff. The boy will be attempted by Lucifer (Igor Rickli) to kill himself, but the girl will avoid the tragedy.

Throughout the novel, the character has already gone through aggressions committed by her ex-husband Er. In addition, she was also sexually abused by him on their wedding day.

Who is Juliana Xavier?

The 26-year-old actress is known for her work on Record soap operas.

Juliana started her career in 2006, in the soap opera Bicho do Mato. Since then, she has performed other works in Caminhos do Coração (2007), Os Mutantes (2008), Promessas de Amor (2009), Rebelde (2011) and Milagres de Jesus (2014).

The actress has also appeared on Globo TV screens. In 2015, she was in Malhação: Sonhos and in Malhação: Seu Lugar no Mundo the following year. Currently, she remains at Record.

Before bringing the character Tamar to life in Genesis, Juliana played the young Leticia in Revelation (2017) and Mary in Jesus (2018). She was also in Jezebel (2019) as Dido.