WhatsApp 3D will be part of the metaverse developed by Mark Zuckerberg

If the idea of ​​a metaverse has already made people excited, then imagine having WhatsApp within this universe? Mark Zuckerberg’s plans are focused on an entire future in virtual reality and this can pass in a kind of WhatsApp 3D.

Thus, users could talk to each other as if they were puppets inserted in a virtual environment. The information is according to Andrew Bosworth, the current vice president of the Facebook lab that develops virtual reality.

In this, it was asked if there would be any integration with WhatsApp and the answer is: yes! Bosworth explained that the app serves as the backbone of communications, being part of many people’s daily lives.

How a person would appear inside the metaverse in a video call – Photo: Playback/Meta

“It would be naive of me to think that a user would put VR glasses on their head and, when receiving a message via WhatsApp, they would have to remove this giant screen to check the information on a different screen, on the smartphone”, he said.

According to Andrew Bosworth, the version of Messenger in virtual reality has already been announced and it is a little more difficult to bring WhatsApp to this universe, because it is linked to the phone number. “We will need extra work to achieve this result. The WhatsApp team is very excited to be working with us on this”, he commented.

User outside the metaverse would see contact in the 3D version — Photo: Reproduction/Meta

The metaverse is the name of the project that aims to recreate the real world inside the internet, with 3D spaces where avatars interact with each other. In this way, it would be possible to hold meetings, teach classes and play games, for example. The belief is such that Zuckerberg changed Facebook’s name to Meta.

“We are going to expand this reality. I don’t have any announcements to make today, but I’m definitely interested in bringing WhatsApp to the metaverse”, he concluded the current vice president.

