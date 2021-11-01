WhatsApp crashes on more than 40 smartphone models this Monday; check the list

On September 8, Facebook (now ‘Meta’) announced that, starting in November, WhatsApp would only work on smartphones with operating systems iOS 10 and later versions, as well as devices with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean system and updates that came next. According to the statement, the company will no longer support models below these configurations. This Monday (1st), the new measure came into effect and encompasses smartphones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei and Sony.

But rest assured – the messaging app won’t stop working right away. The company plans to gradually stop supporting older models, until eventually users can no longer exchange messages. Anticipating the rebound of the action, which could cause the migration of many users to other applications, WhatsApp made a recommendation list of devices that will be compatible with the platform. Models include phones with Android 4.1 operating system and subsequent versions; iPhones with iOS 10 and later, and devices with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

At G1, Whatsapp revealed that the way people use devices is constantly changing, so the revision of older hardware and software models is very common and makes it easier to withdraw support for systems with fewer users. “It is standard practice for technology companies not to maintain support for older and smaller hardware and software models indefinitely in order to use these features to support new and growing operating systems.” said the representatives of the app.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company, which recently changed its name from Facebook Inc. to ‘Meta’ and has owned the app since 2014, as well as Instagram and Facebook (the social network), even issued a warning to users with older devices. “If you are using any of the aforementioned smartphones, we recommend that you back up your chats before November 1st. You can backup chats to Google Cloud on Android and iCloud on iOS. Later, you can restore messages and media while setting up WhatsApp on a new device”, recommended.

It is possible that some cell phones have been updated to a newer version – in this case, it is recommended to check if there is any version of the messaging app available for download. Below, you can check the complete list of devices that will be incompatible with WhatsApp from today (1):

apple

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

LG

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus Nitro HD

LG 4X HD

LG Optimus F3Q

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

ZTE Grand X Quad V987

ZTE Grand Memo

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Sony

Xperia Miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

New functions in the app

This was not the only news announced by the platform this year! In August, WhatsApp revealed that soon, people will be able to send single view messages, which are automatically deleted after they’re seen. In addition, app users can also upload photos and videos to be viewed only once by the receiver.

Using the web version of WhatsApp will also be easier! The messaging platform announced that it is carrying out tests to change the way the tool works in its web version – with the update, users will be able to use the application directly on their computer, without relying on their cell phone.

App representatives stated that the new mechanism is still in the testing phase, during which the chat platform will use a system to synchronize messages from mobile and other connected devices. At the moment, the beta version of the novelty is restricted to only a small group of users, spread around the world.