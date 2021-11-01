WhatsApp crashes on old Android and iOS phones

As previously announced, WhatsApp should stop working on some older phones. This Monday (1st), smartphones with version 4.0.4 of Android — or earlier — and iPhone with versions prior to iOS 10 will no longer be able to access the messenger. Devices with outdated editions of the KaiOS system (below 2.5.0) will also lose access to the app.
The decision, according to the company, is a matter of security. This is because older operating systems cannot receive the necessary updates offered by the app, which can leave users vulnerable.
If your cell phone appears in the list of discontinued devices, WhatsApp recommends that the user save the conversation history. To do this, just make the backup in the “settings” option within the application.
In some cases, it is possible to keep access to WhatsApp by updating the cell phone system. iPhone 6s users, for example, only need to be running the latest iOS version on their mobile phone to continue using WhatsApp.
Check the list of cell phones that will be without WhatsApp
LG
Lucid 2
Optimus F7
Optimus F5
Optimus L3 II Dual
Optimus F5
Optimus L5
Optimus L5 II
Optimus L5 Dual
Optimus L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Dual
Optimus L7 II
Optimus F6
Enact
Optimus L4 II Dual
Optimus F3
Optimus L4 II
Optimus L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
Optimus F3Q
apple
iPhone SE (first generation)
iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
Samsung
Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy SII
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy Xcover 2
Galaxy Core
Galaxy Ace 2
ZTE
Grand S Flex
V956
Grand X Quad V987
grand memo
Sony
Xperia Miro
Xperia Neo L
Xperia Arc S
Huawei
Ascend Mate
Ascend G740
Ascend D Quad XL
Ascend D1 Quad XL
Ascend P1 S
Ascend D2
Other brands
Alcatel One Touch Evo 7
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Cat Cat B15
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight
Lenovo A820
UMi X2
Faea F1
THL W8