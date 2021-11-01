WhatsApp crashes on old Android and iOS phones

As previously announced, WhatsApp should stop working on some older phones. This Monday (1st), smartphones with version 4.0.4 of Android — or earlier — and iPhone with versions prior to iOS 10 will no longer be able to access the messenger. Devices with outdated editions of the KaiOS system (below 2.5.0) will also lose access to the app.

The decision, according to the company, is a matter of security. This is because older operating systems cannot receive the necessary updates offered by the app, which can leave users vulnerable.

If your cell phone appears in the list of discontinued devices, WhatsApp recommends that the user save the conversation history. To do this, just make the backup in the “settings” option within the application.

In some cases, it is possible to keep access to WhatsApp by updating the cell phone system. iPhone 6s users, for example, only need to be running the latest iOS version on their mobile phone to continue using WhatsApp.

Check the list of cell phones that will be without WhatsApp

LG

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus L7 II

Optimus F6

Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

apple

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

ZTE

Grand S Flex

V956

Grand X Quad V987

grand memo

Sony

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Huawei

Ascend Mate

Ascend G740

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Other brands

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Cat Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Faea F1

THL W8