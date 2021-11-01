WhatsApp crashes on old Android phones on Monday; see how to identify your version | Technology

WhatsApp is no longer compatible this Monday (1st) with Android 4.0.4 and older versions (see below how to identify your version) . To continue with the app, users need to update their mobile phone or transfer their account to a device with a newer version of Google’s operating system.

The warning about the end of support for older phones appears on the app’s website. “As of November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with Android devices running OS 4.0.4 and earlier,” the notice reads.

Is your WhatsApp account protected? Take the test and find out

With the decision, WhatsApp will only work on the following systems:

Android 4.1 and newer phones

iPhones with iOS 10 and later

Some models with KaiOS 2.5.1 and later

Sought by g1, WhatsApp said the way people use devices is constantly changing, so it revises older hardware and software models to withdraw support for systems with fewer users.

“It is standard practice for technology companies not to maintain support for older and smaller hardware and software models indefinitely in order to use these features to support new and growing operating systems,” said the Whatsapp.

Android 4.0.4, known as Ice Cream Sandwich, was released by Google in December 2011. It was succeeded by Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean), released in July 2012. Today, the latest version is Android 12.

g1 asked Google what percentage of users are running Android 4.0.4, but the company doesn’t reveal this data.

The WhatsApp website does not address iOS changes, but the recommendation is to use the latest version of Apple’s system.

Meet KaiOS, the basic cell phone system with 150 million users

WhatsApp has a feature that archives conversations ‘forever’

How to know the Android version

Due to changes made by manufacturers, the steps to find the Android version may be different for each phone. Check out how to find information on cell phones of two brands:

Open the “Settings”; Click “About Phone”; Click on “Software Information”; Search for “Android Version”.

Open the “Settings”; Click on “System”; Click “About Device”; Search for “Android Version”.

How to know the iOS version

Open the “Settings” menu; Click on “General”; Click “About”.

Learn how to protect yourself from scams on WhatsApp