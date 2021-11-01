WhatsApp: we found out what happens if you press the app icon

Who doesn’t use WhatsApp? It’s no mystery to anyone, it’s one of the most used apps in the world. However, not everyone knows him perfectly. What we mean is that there are some tricks, which can make it much easier to use. WhatsApp: we find out what happens if you press the app icon!

Well, such tricks are application updates. Like the option of listening to accelerated audio or using the same profile on multiple devices at the same time. However, some updates are hidden.

Some time ago WhatsApp introduced an update that allows us to access a quick menu even without opening the app. Basically, it works on both Android and iOS. But due to the different functioning of these two operating systems, the effects of the same gesture are very different. Look:

How to activate the WhatsApp menu

First, to activate the WhatsApp quick menu on ​​smartphone, the app icon must be positioned on the home screen. So on Android if it’s not there or if it’s been removed, you need to position it by looking for it in the list of apps. Here you need to hold down the WhatsApp icon and then “unhook it” at the point of the Home you prefer.

How to make the quick menu

To activate this trick, just hold the app icon on the home screen for at least two seconds (on Android one is enough) and the normally hidden options will appear. Basically, what will be different on iOS and Android is how the two main smartphone operating systems work is different.

In both cases, options common to all applications will appear at the top of the menu. While on iOS, we can delete the app, share it with a contact, or place it on the homepage. On Android, we may remove it, uninstall it or change its name. Then the other options will appear, the quick menu itself.

On Android we’ll see quick access to the camera and then to the 4 chats we’ve interacted with recently. Finally, on iOS , there will be icons to show our QR code (very useful for someone to quickly add us), to open the camera, to start a new chat or to search existing chats. WhatsApp: we found out what happens if you press the app icon and now you know!