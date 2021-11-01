where to watch and game strategy towards a winning streak

lakers_x_rockets_where_to_watch_and_the_game_strategy_towards_a_sequence_of_wins

At the end of the game against the Cavs last Friday, LeBron, Davis and Westbrook looked happy. Not only did they manage to make their best match as a trio, they also seemed to celebrate a relatively comfortable victory.

Friday’s game was an important victory for the team, and that is the result they hope to repeat against the Houston Rockets this Sunday.

The Rockets are on a three-game losing streak. The Houston team won only once this season, against Thunder – the same team that defeated the Lakers that fateful night in Oklahoma City.

Today’s match is a chance for the Lakers to move up the ranks, looking for the first time to have more wins than losses in their campaign.

Lakers need to come in focused on defense from the start

But for that, coach Frank Vogel’s team needs to be aware of some important points.

The Lakers are currently ranked 25th in the league’s defensive ranking. They simply need to defend a lot better, especially when it comes to pick-and-roll covers and perimeter marking. Lakers opponents have often found ways to score through easy layups and the 3-point line, because the Lakers defense often falls asleep. Davis himself said after Friday’s game that the team had to do a better job of compromising and executing their defence.

“Our scheme works. We just have to be committed to doing it, and it takes no energy and no effort to commit to just playing defense. It’s a mentality, like ‘OK, I’m going to play defense. And I’m going to do my job, and whatever my job is, if I leave my guy open, I know the next guy will rotate to cover me because I’m doing my job,’” Davis said. “This is a trustworthy situation and we showed it tonight, in the fourth period, but we have to do it from the beginning.”

Focus on third period

The Lakers were beaten 177-121 in third periods in the first six games of the season. They cannot continue to develop the habit of starting the third period at idle and having to play to catch up on the final period every night. The good news is that the Lakers have the opportunity to change that on Sunday, against a Rockets team that have trouble scoring, currently occupying 25th place overall.

If the Lakers hadn’t been defeated by Thunder last Tuesday, the team would be on a four-game winning streak now. The sloppy mentality was what caused the defeat on Tuesday, which is why it’s very important that the Lakers enter hungry for a positive result since the start of this Sunday.

before the game

Arena: Staples Center

Time: 23:30

Broadcast: BAND, Gaules and TNT Sports

Follow LABR

LABR on Instagram

LABR on Twitter

LABR on Facebook

LABR official store