White House Press Secretary Tests Positive for Covid-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who abandoned President Joe Biden’s international trip shortly before his departure, tested positive for coronavirus after family members did so, she said in a statement on Sunday (31).

Psaki, who is vaccinated, said she last saw Biden outside on Tuesday while wearing a mask.

“On Wednesday, in coordination with the White House senior leadership and medical staff, I made the decision not to travel abroad with the president due to a family emergency, which was for members of my household testing positive for Covid-19,” Psaki said in a statement.

“I have since quarantined myself and tested negative (via PCR) for Covid on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. However, today I tested positive for Covid,” he said.

Psaki said he was releasing the positive test result “for the sake of transparency.” She added that she had mild symptoms and is working remotely.

She continued: “I will plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of the ten-day quarantine after a rapid negative test, which is an additional White House requirement, in addition to CDC guidance, out of an abundance of caution.”

The article is being updated.

(Translated text. Read the original in English here.)