Who has the best integrated graphics? Intel Xe vs AMD Ryzen!

Has Intel finally reached AMD’s level in its processor graphics?

Intel started to bet on its graphics with Intel Xe microarchitecture, both in servers and high-end computing as well as in integrated graphics, going through the upcoming launch of gamer graphics. Due to the improvements in this new generation of products, implemented in the graphics of Tiger Lake processors in notebooks and Rocket Lake-S in desktops, we have seen improvements in the performance of the company’s integrated graphics. But, is that enough to face AMD’s advantage in the area?

In this article we compare two desktop CPU implementations from rival companies. On the Intel side, we have a Core i7-11700K, enthusiast model with a launch price of US$ 399 and Intel UHD Graphics 750 graphics. By AMD comes the Ryzen 7 5700G, equipped with Radeon Vega 8 graphics and with a US launch price $349. These processors are currently on sale for R$2,809.90 and R$2,299.90, respectively.

Comparative

Prices

Specifications

Integrated Video

General features

But we have a problem in this comparison: AMD’s best integrated graphics are on the 5700G – at least on desktops – but it’s not on the Core i7 or Core i9 that are the best from Intel. The Intel UHD 750 features only 32 execution units (Execution Units, EU), but the maximum implementation of the company’s integrated graphics can reach 96 EU! The problem is that this spec is not on desktops, at least not on BGA, but on notebook chips and some implementations like Intel NUC. And it is exactly he who comes to our rescue! We use the NUC 11 PRO NUC11TNKv7 that already appeared in this video here and has 80 Execution Units, and also the Avell B.ON notebook, a model within the Intel Evo program with a Core i7-1165G7, which has a configuration of 96 Execution Units. Execution!

Full specs include:

Intel bench

– Intel Core i7-11700K

– 2x16GB Kingston Fury CL16 @3200MHz

– Z590 Vision G

– Noctua U12S

– CoolerMaster V850



AMD bench

– AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

– 2x16GB Kingston Fury CL16 @3200MHz

– X570S Aero G

– Noctua U12S

– CoolerMaster V850

Intel NUC

– Intel Core i5-1135G7

– 2x8GB Kingston Impact CL20 @3200MHz

– NUC 11 PRO NUC11TNKv7

Ultra Thin Intel Avell B.ON:

– Intel Core i7-1165G7

– 2x8GB DDR4 @4267MHz CL20

– SSD M.2 1TB

Benchmarks



Conclusion

Anyway Intel is able to deliver graphics that are not run over by AMD. Despite the big differences in platforms, with Intel only equipping its models for ultra-thin and compact systems with its best graphics, at just 28W of heat dissipation we see the 1165G7 deliver a performance on the level of Vega 8 graphics present in the 65W of Ryzen dissipation 7 5700G.

It is worth noting that there is also that AMD also helped this approach. Ryzen APUs still use Vega microarchitecture, and there are already RDNA 2 based systems on platforms like the Steam Deck. Just testing it in practice will it be possible to see the leap that two generations of evolutions in graphics can bring to AMD, but right now, after a long time, Intel has integrated graphics capable not only of running games, but also facing the that the rival offers. I mean, this is talking about the ultrathin graph.

The UHD 750 and 730 are graphics that can run light franchises, but you need to be very selective in what will be played. Unfortunately this leaves the Crisis PC, our computer with integrated graphics, still without a viable Intel option. The Intel Xe of Avell B.ON and NUC do well, but the integrated graphics of the 11700K is still way behind Vega 8 of the Ryzen 7 5700G, so it’s not feasible to play at a performance level close to Ryzen on Intel desktops .

In these times when graphics cards are so inaccessible, it’s great to see a heat up in this iGPUS dispute. In addition to making it possible for an ultra-thin like B.ON to run games, obviously making concessions in graphic adjustments, it is important to have more competition in integrated graphics and with that we have more performance in this segment, giving some respite to the people who are setting up their machine and , unfortunately, will need to do it in stages. And, without a doubt, the graphics card has become the big villain in the PC gamer’s budget.