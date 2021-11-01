who won the fire test and who is in the stall (31)

Tiago was the one who won the Trial of Fire today at Fazenda 2021, in a dispute held this Sunday, October 31st. Thanks to the power of the lamp, now the chance to interfere in the formation of the next farm, on Tuesday, the 2nd, is in the hands of the pawn. The dispute featured Solange and Mileide.

Who won the Trial of Fire today at Farm 2021

Singer Tiago was the one who won the farmer’s test in A Fazenda 2021. Only a few excerpts were shown by PlayPlus, and one of them showed the pedestrians preparing to choose the participants in the fire test.

What is the power of the red flame in The Farm 2021 – who won the trial by fire

This week, whoever won the fire test will be able to exchange the Roceiro vetoed from the Farmer’s Test for another Roceiro. But as part of the game, Tiago will only be able to inform the power during the vote. The green flame will only be revealed at the time of the live program. The new formation promises strong emotions in A Fazenda 2021.

The owner of this Power must exchange all pawns in the Headquarters Bay

The owner of this Power must choose 3 Pawns. The third roceiro must be drawn from among them and not from Baia, as usual.

Who is in the stall?

Solange and Mileide lost the race and are in the stall. They pulled Dynho and Dayane into place after the one who won the Trial of Fire today

At Fazenda 2021, participants are sent to the bay when they lose the right to remain at the headquarters – the main house of the reality show. There, the famous have to deal with several limitations, ranging from food to the use of toilets. For example, a participant in the stall is prohibited from brushing their teeth in the program’s main restrooms. He needs to use the toilet in the cubicle, which is outdoors.

How to watch The Farm 2021 live

There are two ways to watch A Fazenda 2021, both through PlayPlus, Record’s streaming platform. The first allows you to watch the rural reality show for free, when the program is on air. Anyone who is not close to the TV can have access to Record’s signal through the platform. To watch, it is necessary to register for free.

Fans of the show who want to watch the reality show live 24 hours must have a paid subscription. The value is R$12.90 per month, with the right to the first 14 days free. Those who opt for the paid plan have access to nine exclusive A Fazenda signals, in addition to all Record content available on the platform.

Read too

Find out what the history of A Fazenda da Record is at DCI