With an agenda “on the sidelines” of the summit, Bolsonaro is isolated at the G20

posted on 11/01/2021 05:51 / updated on 11/01/2021 05:52



(credit: Alan Santos/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro ended yesterday his participation in the Summit of Leaders of the G20, the group of the 20 largest economies in the world, in Italy, with an agenda “on the sidelines” of the meeting. He did not participate in the official tour — which included a visit to the Trevi Fountain — but did meet with the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. As the chief executive’s visit to Rome came to an end without any bilateral meeting with global leaders on the agenda, Brazilian journalists accompanying the president in the city reported attacks by his security team.

As he avoided official commitments, the president was seen several times walking around the Italian city. He shared videos on social media in which he greets supporters in Rome. He appears waving through the window and, shortly thereafter, goes to meet the group, who were shouting words of support for the president. “I am immensely grateful to everyone for their consideration,” the president wrote in the publication.

For Nauê Bernardo Pinheiro de Azevedo, political scientist and lawyer, Bolsonaro’s absence from the event’s commitments, in short, demonstrates isolation on the part of the Brazilian government, something terrible in the current context. “In these spaces, there are opportunities for conversations and the establishment of agreements, approaches, creation of situations and opportunities that can be beneficial to all countries. This isolation is very bad for Brazil, whose economy has been faltering even with the advance of vaccination, as a result of the political mismatch experienced in the country. Being away from other countries, especially those that bring with them the capacity to consume Brazilian products, is very bad”, he criticized.

Hostilities to journalists took place, according to reports, before and during an improvised walk by Bolsonaro with supporters who gathered in front of the Brazilian Embassy. On the spot, the president waved from the balcony to supporters carrying posters in support of the government. Then he went downstairs to talk to the group. While waiting for the president, a journalist from Folha de São Paulo was pushed by security guards and a producer from GloboNews was harassed by protesters.

In indicating that he would take a walk in the neighborhood, Bolsonaro was followed by news crews. At this time, journalists were pushed by security guards and there were attacks. A professional from TV Globo said he was punched in the stomach. The vehicles that witnessed the moment were prevented from recording. The cell phone of a journalist from UOL was thrown on the track.

Newspaper reporters The globe and of the BBC Brazil reported verbal abuse. According to UOL, none of the officers said if they were part of the Brazilian or Italian embassy or if they were from a private company. According to reports from those present, there were both Italians and Brazilians in the group responsible for protecting the president. With the confusion, the walk took just under 10 minutes and Bolsonaro returned to the embassy. Journalists had credentials and identification at the time of the attacks.

repercussion

In a statement, TV Globo condemned the aggression and demanded “complete assessment of responsibilities”. THE Folha de São Paulo it’s the UOL also repudiated the episode. “Another unacceptable attack by the Presidency on the professional press,” the newspaper reported. The National Association of Newspapers (ANJ) released a statement in which it “repudiates the aggressions with indignation”. “The violence is a consequence of the president’s own posture, which encourages intolerance towards journalistic activity. It is unacceptable for the president and his security agents to turn against the work of journalists.”

The Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) stated that, “by not condemning violent acts by his bodyguards and supporters, the president encourages more attacks of this kind, in a dangerous and potentially fatal escalation.” The Planalto Palace did not manifest itself.

Homage

Earlier, in his first appointment on Sunday, Bolsonaro gave an interview to Italian TV, in which he criticized former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and said that the PT was financed by “drug trafficking in Venezuela”. He also stated that the Amazon “does not catch fire”. The president left for the Italian capital last Thursday. As he will not participate in the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP 26, it is expected that the president will go to the city of Anguillara Veneta today to receive the title of local citizen. The project to honor the president was designed by Mayor Alessandra Buoso, from the League — a far-right party.

The decision displeased Italian politicians, Catholic religious and Brazilians living in Italy. On Friday, activists threw manure and made graffiti at the city hall. The protest was organized by Rise Up 4 Climate Justice environmentalists. (With Agencies)