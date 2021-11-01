With Ana Maria away, More You pay homage to Tom Veiga

Tom Veiga, Louro José’s handler, was honored today by “Mais Você” a year after his death. Ana Maria Braga has been away from the attraction since last week, recovering from a domestic accident she suffered. Presenters Fabrício Battaglini and Talitha Morete, who conducted the special edition of the program, recalled that Veiga died on the birthday of their daughter, Alissa, who turns 16.

“As an irony, he left when Alissa has her birthday. We saw her grow up, she’s a young girl today. She’s in the US and she’s at school at this time. We send a kiss and best wishes. Your dad is proud of you,” he said. Talitha. Besides Alissa, Tom Veiga left three more children, Diego, Amanda and Adrian.

“Wherever Tom is he will be watching over you and all of us,” he said. Battaglini.

“Mais Você” made a special one-year edition of Tom Veiga’s death. Right at the opening, the duo of presenters praised Ana Maria Braga’s partner.

“It’s been a year since we lost Tom Veiga, a generous, special, intelligent, fun guy. A friend we had the opportunity to live with for so long,” he said. Battaglini when opening “Mais Você”. “He was like a son for Ana Maria. A sensational guy. Our Louro José, our funny and sincere parrot, left with him. Sometimes mocking, ironic, a reference of good humor”, added Talitha Morete.

The pair recalled the tributes Tom received after he died and showed an unprecedented drawing, which shows the parrot in the sky beside Sombrinha, Ana Maria’s little dog who died early last year.

Louro José and Sombrinha, Ana Maria’s dog, are honored at ‘Mais Você’ Image: Reproduction/Globe

“In a short time two irreparable losses [para Ana Maria Braga]”, defined Battaglini.

Tom Veiga died at age 47 due to a stroke.

Ana Maria: “Pain of losing a child”

Although she did not present “Mais Você”, Ana Maria paid her tribute to her friend Tom Veiga through social networks.