With embezzlement in attack, Sport scales Tréllez and Mikael against Atlético-GO – 10/31/2021

Sport and Atlético-GO face off tonight (31), in Recife-PE, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão, with very different goals in the competition.

While Leão needs the victory to get closer to leaving the relegation zone, Dragão wants the three points to get closer to the fight for a place in the next Copa Libertadores.

The hosts, who no longer had the injured Neilton and Everaldo in their offensive system, will also not have Leandro Barcia, with thigh pain for this Sunday’s game.

Thus, coach Gustavo Florentín selected Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison and Hernanes; Gustavo, Santiago Tréllez and Mikael. The reserve bank of Pernambuco will have Carlos Eduardo, Pedro Henrique, Chico, Luciano Juba, Pedro, Betinho, Ronaldo Henrique, Flávio Souza, Cristiano, Everton Felipe and Paulinho Moccelin.

Already Atlético go to the field with Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas and André Luís; Ronald, Zé Roberto and Janderson. Eduardo Souza’s substitutes will be Luan Polli, Dudu, Oliveira, Pedro Henrique, Jefferson, Matheus Barbosa, João Paulo, Brian Montenegro and Toró.

Sport, with 27 points, is the 18th place in Serie A. Dragão, with 37, is in tenth position.