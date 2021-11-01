With goals and hope, Madson becomes the “face” of the Santos drag race | saints

Santos’ streak of two victories in the Brazilian Championship has a “face”. Right-back Madson, recovered from a pubic problem, is the one who sets the pace for the results that leave Peixe far from the relegation zone.

Back in the starting lineup against Fluminense, in Vila Belmiro, Madson needed less than 45 minutes to show why he is the current owner of the position at Santos. The right-back went on the attack and, with his head, opened the scoreboard in last Wednesday’s game (see the video below).

On Saturday, against Athletico, Madson was once again decisive. As a winger, the right-back was in the area, almost being a center forward, to guarantee Santos’ second straight victory in the Brazilian Championship.

Madson celebrates Santos goal at Arena da Baixada

The fish sprint has the “face” of Madson, who has not had the calmest season of his career. In recent months, the right-back has had to deal with a pubic discomfort that has put him out of action.

Because of the physical problem, Madson played less than he would have liked. In the Brazilian Championship, he struggled to establish himself as a starter, despite having played 24 matches – in the season, there are 40.

– I’ve known Madson for a long time, since Bahia. I know the offensive force you have, I know the aerial ball. When I arrived he had already been out of action for a month and almost stayed another month, but we were careful with him. We put in the sub-23 to gain rhythm, he went, I went to Vila Belmiro to accompany him and we won with his goal – said Carille.

While recovering from his pubic injury, Madson was even tested in a match at the Copa Paulista, with Santos’ B team. The intention in the game against São Bernardo, on October 5th, was to give rhythm to the right-back, who had not played since August 28th.

After returning to the pitch with the B team, Madson was again listed by coach Fábio Carille, but he lived with the reserve against Grêmio, Atlético-MG, Sport and América-MG. Coincidence or not, Santos only won again after the entry of the right-back as holder.

And Santos’ current scheme, with three defenders and an option from Fábio Carille, favors Madson’s style of play, who likes to play on the offensive field and step into the area.

– And in this scheme, yes, it does. We won at the time too, which was a problem that we are managing to solve, both offensively and defensively. And this scheme favors the player who has this potential – completed Carille.

Recovered from pubic injuries and the highlight of Santos, Madson should again start against Palmeiras, next weekend, in Vila Belmiro.