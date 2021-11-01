With interest on the credit card revolving soaring, experts give tips to get out of the suffocation · Jornal Midiamax

The interest on the revolving credit card continues to rise and has reached the stratospheric figure of 339.5% per year. In Campo Grande, about 70% of people with debt are ‘tangled’ with their credit card. Thus, it is important to avoid falling into the rotary so as not to ‘tangle yourself’ in the family budget.

The report of Mediamax Newspaper listened to experts in economics and personal finance to give tips on how to organize your finances and get out of the way. It is noteworthy that the customer enters the rotary when he does not pay the full amount of the invoice. Thus, what remains outstanding is financed by the revolving credit.

For economist Daniela Dias, there are two causes behind the high number of people with credit card debt: financial imbalance and economic scenario. “We still have a large number of people laid off and an increase in the number of people who are earning less compared to before the pandemic or who are in greater difficulty, as inflation has taken a toll on their pockets,” he said.

The economist specializing in personal finance planning, Andreia Zaragoza, believes that people do not see credit cards the way they should. “Most Brazilians extend their income with their credit card, but it’s not an expense, it’s a form of payment as well as cash, Pix or a transfer”, he explains.

Therefore, according to experts, it is important to plan. “If I’m going to get into debt, it needs to fit in my pocket”, sums up Daniela. Thus, it is necessary to be aware of the financial situation. “You need to adapt your budget to your reality, have an adequate standard of living”, adds Andreia.

Write down these tips

The experts scored a series of tips to avoid falling on the rotary, check out:

Know how much you owe: it is the consumer’s right to be informed by the card issuer about the CET (Total Effective Cost), which is the total amount of the debt. This way, you can find out how much you need to pay off the debt in cash.

Switch to cheaper debt: with information on the total amount of the debt, it is even possible to think about taking out another type of loan with more attractive interest rates, as explained by Daniela Dias. “Sometimes, taking a loan can have more compensating interest than staying on the credit card revolving system.”

Changing habits: experts indicate that it is necessary to make a profound reassessment of how you are spending your money. “Review your budget, make adjustments to expenses, stop using the card so as not to generate more interest until you make the adjustments. The problem is not the credit card, it’s buying in an inadequate way”, points out Andreia.

Put everything in the spreadsheet: The best way to know what can be cut from the budget is to identify what you spend your money on. So, Daniela Dias gives the tip to write down everything you spend. “It was at the bakery and spent R$ 10, write it down. It takes a folded sheet, puts an application on the cell phone, but writes it down, because it’s easier to have balance”, he advises.