With Nenê on the field, Vasco’s performance in Serie B is superior to that of leader Coritiba; see numbers | Vasco

The absence of midfielder Nenê in Vasco’s defeat by CSA, last Friday, in São Januário, was deeply felt. It cannot be said that the result of the game would be different if the player was on the field, but the numbers show that the team’s performance when the veteran plays is far superior.

Since arriving in September, Nenê has taken on the team’s technical and moral leading role. He played eight Serie B games, and the use was 62.5%, according to a survey by the Statistical Spy. In every championship, for example, the leader Coritiba has a 60% utilization.

+ Nenê participates in 10 of Vasco’s 12 goals with Diniz

1 of 2 Nenê celebrates Vasco’s goal against Coritiba — Photo: Alexandre Durão Nenê celebrates Vasco’s goal against Coritiba — Photo: Alexandre Durão

And without him? The team won only 44.4% of the points played in Serie B, adding up the games prior to the signing of the midfielder and the last defeat. Vasco’s performance in all games in the competition (with and without Nene) is 49%. The midfielder participated in 10 of 11 goals for the team when he was on the field.

Nenê did not participate in the last game in compliance with an automatic suspension, having taken the third yellow card. At the end of the match with CSA, coach Fernando Diniz translated these numbers when explaining the importance of the midfielder in the team.

– Obviously, Nene was really missed. We didn’t want it to do it, but it did. Both technically and emotionally. He is a player who assumes a lot of protagonism, likes protagonism, and this ends up facilitating the players around him – he said.

There are only six games left for the competition to end. Vasco has 47 points and is in eighth place. Nenê returns in the next match, against Guarani, sixth placed with 49 points, a direct competitor in the search for the G-4. The game will be on Thursday, at 7pm, in Campinas.