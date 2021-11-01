With the arrival of Meta, Facebook will change the name of the Oculus brand

Facebook Inc. announced a major change last week by unveiling the new Meta company, which will serve as the foundation for all facets of the company’s business and home to all the brands that make up the conglomerate, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and others. With Meta, the apps will remove the mentions of Facebook, but in addition, we will also have a change in the Oculus brand, which runs the company’s virtual reality department.

As revealed by Mark Zuckerberg during Meta’s presentation, the main focus of the new brand is the “metaverse” that unites the real world with the company’s virtual reality and social networks. With that, the investment in this virtual reality department becomes more and more necessary and that’s why the Oculus Quest devices will now be called Meta Quest. The news was shared by Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s vice president of augmented reality. The Oculus application will also be renamed Meta and the change will begin to be implemented in early 2022.