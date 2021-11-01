With the resumption of shows, Gusttavo Lima’s cach shoots up and inflates the market

Gusttavo Lima (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

With the resumption of in-person shows, the singer



Gusttavo Lima



it is increasingly in demand – and expensive. According to the newspaper Extra, he recently signed a contract for a presentation in the interior of So Paulo for a million dollar value. He is currently the highest paid artist in the country, with a salary ranging from R$700 thousand to R$1.2 million. According to the publication, a producer from the northeast said that, because of the success of



Gustavo



, other artists ended up raising the price to perform.

“Gusttavo now has the biggest cache in Brazil. But he delivers, delivers on what he promises, sells out shows and sells tickets to a very loyal audience. Only this inflated the entire market, as there are singers who think they can charge the same or close to what he charges without having the same performance. For those who mediate the sale of these names across the country, it was complicated”, he declared.

Only in November,



Gustavo



do 12 shows. The first will be in Morrinhos – GO, for ten thousand people, with tickets ranging from R$ 80 to R$ 450. Other presentations will have tickets that reach the value of R$ 1.3 thousand.

On December 11, the countryman performs at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo. See, below, the list of the highest paid artists, according to the publication of the Extra newspaper: