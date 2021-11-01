Wolff Fears Verstappen and Hamilton Clash in Final Race in F1 in 2021 | formula 1

Separated by 12 points to five races to the end of the current Formula 1 championship, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have already had two major collisions in 2021. two can meet again if the title fight comes to the last race of the year, at the Abu Dhabi GP – which has already happened in F1.

– If we get to the last race in Abu Dhabi and they are still fighting for the title, the one ahead will perhaps try the same as Senna and Prost in previous years. If you’re fighting for the championship and see your chances disappear because the other one overtakes you, what tool do you have besides making sure he doesn’t overtake you? – commented the Austrian.

1 of 4 Max Verstappen’s car takes off after the Dutchman touches Lewis Hamilton on the Variante del Rettifilo — Photo: Peter Van Egmond/Getty Images Max Verstappen’s car takes off after the Dutchman plays Lewis Hamilton on the Variante del Rettifilo — Photo: Peter Van Egmond/Getty Images

The pair have been taking turns leading the championship since March, when Hamilton won the Bahrain GP. However, triumphs at Emilia-Romagna and Monaco and a streak of three other victories helped Verstappen overcome him until the Mercedes driver’s response in England and the podium in Hungary.

The Dutchman managed to regain the lead after seeing the seven times champion return to the top of the table at the break of the season, winning at home, in the Dutch GP. His advantage, however, was only six points until the triumph in the United States, which allowed him to double the difference to 12.

The title race this year was largely influenced by two clashes between them: the first at the start of the British GP, in which Hamilton was punished for causing the collision that took Verstappen out of the game, but managed to win. The second was at the Italian GP, ​​when the Dutchman was penalized for the incident that took them both out of the dispute.

2 of 4 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided at the start of the British GP — Photo: Reproduction/F1 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided at the start of the British GP — Photo: Reproduction/F1

The scenario predicted by Wolff has already occurred a few times in F1: first in 1989, when Alain Prost beat Ayrton Senna in the Japanese GP and secured his third title, when they were colleagues at McLaren. The following year, the Brazilian “gave payback” on the same circuit in the first corner and won the two-time world championship.

In the 1990s, Michael Schumacher won his first title in 1994, with Benneton, after colliding with Williams’ Damon Hill, blocking his overtake at the Australian GP, ​​last stage of the year – both were separated by a point on the table.

3 of 4 Senna crashes into Prost after the start of the 1990 Japanese GP at Suzuka — Photo: Getty Images Senna crashes into Prost after the start of the 1990 Japanese GP at Suzuka — Photo: Getty Images

Three years later, the German, already a Ferrari driver and Jacques Villeneuve, of Williams, arrived at the last race of 1997, the European GP at Jerez de La Frontera, under the same scenario. Again, when trying to curb the rival’s maneuver, Schumacher ended up hitting and, before leading the race, abandoned the dispute.

– We saw this with Schumacher and Villeneuve, twice with Senna and Prost. I would never instruct Hamilton to hit anyone, but when it comes to the last race and the one ahead can be champion, they will be competing heavily against each other – recalled Toto Wolff.

4 of 4 Schumacher tackles Ferrari over Villeneuve in Jerez in 1997 — Photo: Reuters Schumacher plays Ferrari on top of Villeneuve in Jerez in 1997 — Photo: Reuters

This is not the first time Wolff has had to deal with animosity in the title race, as he had to manage the internal rivalry between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg between 2014 and 2016. This time, however, the Austrian believes he must leave his driver and Verstappen if they solve themselves:

– You can’t interfere with this with Hamilton and Verstappen, and neither should we, because they’re gladiators. That’s what makes this sport so interesting, because it’s in our nature not to like confrontations and at the same time be curious to see how this relationship develops. Do they confront each other when they suffer something? What will they say? Do they look each other in the eye? Let’s not interfere. Their relationship is an individual matter.

