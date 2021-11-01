Woman who butchered her husband and kept pieces in the refrigerator gets out of jail

The wife of 30-year-old rapper Andy Cartwright arrested for butchering her husband and storing pieces in the fridge from home won the right to await trial in freedom. Marina Kukhal, 36, was arrested last August.

While prosecutors are trying to prove that Marina poisoned her partner, the best forensic scientists in Russia, where the case took place, have been unable to find any traces of harmful substances in the victim’s body parts.

Marina openly admitted that she dismembered her husband – with the help of a knife, a saw and a hammer, over four days – but vehemently denies having murdered him. According to her testimony, Andy died of an overdose and she decided to cut him into pieces – with a knife and a saw – and hide his death so as not to disappoint the artist’s fans.

Investigation

Before her arrest, Marina ran a bizarre YouTube channel with video titles including “Congenital Assault. Serial killers “and” When you meet your husband’s lover in person “.

At the time of his death, the rapper was having an affair with the glamorous 25-year-old fan Nadia Romanenko, and investigators believe this may have been the motive behind the crime. That’s because, the Mistress says the rapper had plans to leave his wife to live the new love.

Investigators have yet to find the cause of Andy’s death, but they think he may have overdosed on an insulin substitute or even suffocated in his sleep.

The police even stated that Marina had sex with her husband’s corpse before dismembering him. and put your organs in a washing machine. some parts of bodies were located in your refrigerator, others in garbage bags for disposal, while the his fingertips were given to rats in the yard.

Forensic experts say they failed to find eight organs – stomach, pancreas, esophagus, gallbladder and urinary bladder, intestines, adrenal glands and prostate.